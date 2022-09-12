The Midday Report Express: Govt was aware Jagersfontein dam unsafe says expert





Top of mind in the country and on The Midday Report is the Jagersfontein mine dam burst.

The communities of the Jagersfontein-Charlesville area in the Free State are reeling after a mining dam burst, resulting in one person dying, four more have disappeared, and at least 16 houses have been completely washed away.

Aside from the personal disaster, an environmental specialist has cautioned residents to avoid contact with the flood water, which has covered the town in grey sludge.

Now in the aftermath of the dam bursting, it's become known that there may have been a report warning of the oncoming disaster and questions remain as to why nothing was done to prevent the whole situation,

The Midday Report host Mandy Wiener spoke with Carin Bosman, a Water Governance Expert, about what led to the disaster and how it could have been prevented.

They were aware. Monitoring plans should have been made. Emergency planning should also be made based on monitoring. If monitoring of stabilty indicated any changes, They should have had enough time to evacuate the communities. And it's really concerning that that was not done. Carin Bosman, Water Governance Expert

