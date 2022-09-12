SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber
Lester Kiewit interviews Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal investigator for the Fairwork Foundation in South Africa.
-
Digital platform workers in South Africa lack the protections offered to regular employees – but local apps fair considerably better than international ones
-
South Africa needs regulations to remedy the situation
RELATED: Uber is getting worse and worse, listeners complain. The company responds…
South Africa’s gig workers earn insufficient wages, face unfair working conditions, and lack benefits and protections afforded to other employees, according to the Fairwork South Africa 2022 Ratings Report.
In an evaluation of the working conditions of 13 of the most popular digital labour platforms in South Africa, multinational companies such as Uber (2 out of 10) and Bolt (1 out of 10) scored poorly.
South Africa’s SweepSouth ranked the highest (with a score of 7 out of 10).
“The low scores for eight of the 13 platforms indicate an urgent need for regulatory reform, monitoring and enforcement,” said Tsibolane.
“The positive scores by some of the platforms studied point to the possibility of a better and fairer platform economy. Platform work can also mean decent and fair work."
The picture is very grim… platform workers are highly vulnerable… heightened concerns regarding safety…Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal Investigator - Fairwork Foundation South Africa
These platforms… say they’re not really employers… this is changing… The highest court in the UK said Uber is an employer…Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal Investigator - Fairwork Foundation South Africa
Our locally developed platforms are leading the way… We ought to be concerned [about foreign platforms] … This is where we think legislation should come in…Pitso Tsibolane, co-principal Investigator - Fairwork Foundation South Africa
Kiewit interviewed Tsibolane - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_134319634_kyiv-ukraine-july-3-2019-sad-pretty-girl-in-straw-hat-holding-smartphone-with-uber-app-isolated-on-p.html?vti=mi63d3rphc36byhixp-1-6
More from Business
With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight
Bruce Whitfield speaks to human rights lawyer, Richard Spoor about who should take responsibility for the tailings dam collapse in Jagersfontein.Read More
IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn
Bruce Whitfield speaks to TP Nchocho, Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation.Read More
Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner
Germany is concerned about its reliance on “an increasingly assertive authoritarian state”.Read More
'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
The vulnerability of the dam was known to the Department of Labour, says human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.Read More
Renting remains a cost-saving option in ever-changing property market - expert
Those on the fence about buying property have recently come to appreciate the adage ‘good things come to those who wait’.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador
The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.Read More
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.Read More
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More