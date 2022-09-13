Wills Week: All you need to know about choosing the right executor





Pippa Hudson spoke to Capital legacy’s CEO, Alex Simeonides.

The week of 12 to 16 September marks the annual recognition of national wills week in South Africa.

Capital Legacy has been drafting free wills for over 10 years.

The organisation has helped 400,000 South Africans draft their wills to date.

"By drafting a will, you ensure that your assets are disposed of in accordance with your wishes after your death," said Capital legacy.

An executor is a person responsible for administering a person's estate after they die. They play a critical role in the financial administration of the estate on behalf of a family faced with sudden death.

They also serve to arrange and organise the essential and re-occurring costs that come with maintaining the departed life.

Every single will has an executor and in the event the deceased died without a will, the executor will be appointed on their behalf.

Experience is the biggest qualification in choosing an executor as "each estate is a court case and gets a case number", he explained.

Remember you were living a life with things spinning around all the time, from debit orders to obligations for a car installment. Alex Simeonides, Capital Legacy's CEO

Capital Legacy encourages South African to take advantage of this national wills week.

