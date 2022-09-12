Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner





Refilwe Moloto interviewed Dr Martyn Davies, the managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

Germany wants to reduce its dependence on China.

It is considering measures to make doing business with China less attractive.

The German economic ministry is looking into curbing Chinese investment in Germany and vice versa.

China is Germany’s main trading partner.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz considers China – Germany’s largest trading partner – as a “systemic rival”.

…pulling back from China… reducing or even scrapping investment and export guarantees… no longer promoting trade fairs or trading there, and redirecting loans from the state lender to other Asian countries, away from China… Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

There has been a backlash in Germany against non-democratic countries… Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Half of VW’s profits come out of China… Dr Martyn Davies, Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

