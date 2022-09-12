[LISTEN] SA's lacks regulation on child influencers





Tarryn Crossman, producer and director at Carte Blanche spoke to Pippa Hudson about kidfluencers.

In South Africa, a kidfluencer is an influencer under the age of 13 that is creating content online and has a major following on different social media platforms.

Because of their huge followings, these influencers receive big endorsements from companies to market their brands and in return, they get paid to do so.

A 7 year old influencer with 192k followers on Instagram and over 185k likes on her Facebook page.

In the United States, there are laws that state that the money that such kids make should be put into a Trust Fund for them to access at a certain age.

In South Africa, there are no laws protecting children as the contract is between the parents and the brands - which means that the parents are in charge of the money.

… there are a few rules, but the rules apply to kidfluencers. There's no regulation specifically for these children and there doesnt seem to be any plan to put them in place at this point. Tarryn Crossman, producer and director at Carte Blanche

There's a huge appeal, however, there are potential long impacts that can affect these kids when they are in their teens or older. Some of the points highlighted by Tarryn Crossman include:

-They lose a sense of who they are outside of the camera. -They become more anxious. -They become more depressed. -They lose their childhood.

