How you can donate to La Culla Safe Haven, a home for abandoned babies
Based in Cape Town, La Culla is a Non-Profit Organization that provides care for abandoned babies no matter what the reason. La Culla is Italian for "the cradle", and this incredible group of people are dedicated to ensuring that babies from 0-2 years old gets the love and commitment needed to feel safe.
Their aim is to make sure that each child when introduced to a new family, has a strong base of character to thrive in a family filled with love. La Culla was born out of an abundance of love from directors Janine and Kurt Maritz and their family. Every single child deserves the right start and La Culla provides just that.
The little ones at La Culla need your help, together you and this organization can prepare them for their forever families and communities. If you would like to donate in any way that you can, please get in touch with La Culla via their official website.
