How can Cape Town address the complexities of homelessness?





John Maytham spoke to attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre Jonty Cogger about his perspective on the homelessness crisis in the city.

Homelessness is a terrible issue that affects not only the people who are forced to live on the street but other residents of the city.

While some residents may call for homeless people to be removed from where they are setting up shelter, Cogger said the issue was far more complicated.

In Cape Town, moving the people who live on the street into shelters is not a viable option because there is simply not enough space to accommodate everyone.

In addition to this, Cogger said that the shelter options that exist do not accommodate all people struggling with homelessness and issues like being separated from family or partners can discourage people from staying in shelters.

The reality is that the causes of homelessness are quite complex, you need a basket of shelter options to cater for the complexities involved. Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre

Homelessness is an issue that absolutely needs to be addressed but the complexities of this crisis need to be addressed in order to create a safer environment for everyone in the city.

