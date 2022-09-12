Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight
- 1 person died and 70 others are injured after a dam wall collapsed in at a disused mine in Jagersfontein
- Tailings are what remains after extracting valuable minerals and from mined ore and usually takes the form of a liquid slurry
- Residents were forced to evacuate their homes without warning as the toxic content of the dam washed away houses
Relief aid organisations like the Gift of the Givers are assisting the residents of Jagersfontein in the Free State following Sunday's devastating mining disaster.
One person died and more than 70 have been hospitalised following the collapse of a dam at a disused mine, sweeping away houses and forcing residents to evacuate their homes with no warning.
When the dam collapsed, toxic mining waste swept over small town of Jagersfontein.
It looks as if this mine, and the tailings dam fell through the cracks. There's no evidence that it was registered by the department of water affairs as a dam.Richard Spoor, human rights lawyer
RELATED: 'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
According to Gift of the Givers founder, Imtiaz Sooliman, residents are facing a humanitarian and environmental disaster.
A lack of fresh drinking water is a major problem, while electricity supply and cell phone towers have also been affected.
The issue of how tailings at mining operations are managed has now been brought into the spot light following the disaster.
This dam was about to exceed its design capacity, wasn't being monitored by the department of water affairs and wasn't monitored and registered by the department of mineral resources.Richard Spoor, human rights lawyer
Here is the tailings dam that collapsed. pic.twitter.com/NJgSrnghVw— Richard Spoor (@Richard_Spoor) September 11, 2022
RELATED: The Midday Report Express: Govt was aware Jagersfontein dam unsafe says expert
In 2019, we have a consultant report that says the rate at which tailings are being deposited at this dam, it will exceed its design capacity within one year. It's now three years.Richard Spoor, human rights lawyer
#Jagersfontein https://t.co/5DRO4EhlAP— NationalCoGTA 🇿🇦 (@NationalCoGTA) September 12, 2022
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.Read More
IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn
Bruce Whitfield speaks to TP Nchocho, Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation.Read More
SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber
That is the finding of the 'Fairwork SA 2022 Ratings Report', which looked at the working conditions of digital labour platforms.Read More
Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner
Germany is concerned about its reliance on “an increasingly assertive authoritarian state”.Read More
'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'
The vulnerability of the dam was known to the Department of Labour, says human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.Read More
Renting remains a cost-saving option in ever-changing property market - expert
Those on the fence about buying property have recently come to appreciate the adage ‘good things come to those who wait’.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador
The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.Read More
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.Read More
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'
SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.Read More