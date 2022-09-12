With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 08:21
Live with Leanne De Bassompierre
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 09:15
How do SA malls measure up to mall and retail space trends globally?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkuli Bogopa - COO at Broll Properties
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Should the petrol pumps carry climate change warnings?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
Africa Report
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:15
What's in a name: And what's the history of yours?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
aubrey springveldt
Today at 11:05
Joe Barber Live studio audience
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
David Isaacs - Lead Actor at Jo Barber
Oscar Petersen - Lead Actor at Joe Barber
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday. 13 September 2022 7:19 AM
Wills Week: All you need to know about choosing the right executor Around 70% of South Africans do not have a last will and testament, according to wills and estates specialists, Capital Legacy. 13 September 2022 6:16 AM
New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists Motorists could be in for another financial shock as a new provisional duty on tyres from China could raise prices significantly. 12 September 2022 7:15 PM
View all Local
A brief guide to British royal roles and responsibilities What exactly do the royals do and how much power does the British monarch hold? 10 September 2022 12:23 PM
The Midday Report Express: Queen Elizabeth's death, EFF picket and Putco strike Delivered to you every afternoon. 9 September 2022 5:25 PM
MANDY WIENER: Buckle up Shamila, the airplane is about to come under fire The National Director of Public Prosecutions could well be navigating the plane through an onslaught of attacks to discredit her. 8 September 2022 5:30 AM
View all Politics
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money. 12 September 2022 8:38 PM
With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 12 September 2022 7:59 PM
Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight Bruce Whitfield speaks to human rights lawyer, Richard Spoor about who should take responsibility for the tailings dam collapse in... 12 September 2022 7:49 PM
View all Business
'Giving up gangsterism doesn't change over night': Reformed gangster Reebock is a reformed gangster who spent 30 years of his life involved in criminal activity and 21 years in and out of prison. 12 September 2022 1:44 PM
'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society. 12 September 2022 12:32 PM
Internet trolls King Charles III after declaration scolding Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent, was on the Morning Review with Lester Kiewit. 12 September 2022 11:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing. 10 September 2022 1:05 PM
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too) As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations. 8 September 2022 12:41 PM
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup... 8 September 2022 5:32 AM
View all Sport
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. 8 September 2022 8:47 AM
Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being. 7 September 2022 11:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday. 13 September 2022 7:19 AM
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of. 11 September 2022 8:20 AM
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura. 10 September 2022 3:47 PM
View all World
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania. 7 September 2022 8:09 PM
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again? A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish. 7 September 2022 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced' SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country. 8 September 2022 9:22 PM
World of pain for Health Squared members, despite a break for high-risk patients A weekend court order gives the collapsed medical scheme's most vulnerable member a month’s reprieve, but horror stories abound. 8 September 2022 7:12 PM
[LISTEN] 'Our education system – public and private – is failing our children' Even the most expensive schools, in South Africa and abroad, are not futureproofing children. 7 September 2022 3:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

With summer on its way, we reviewed the loadshedding tech that'll keep you cool

12 September 2022 7:59 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
#LoadShedding
MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios.
  • MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator can run for 14 hours on a full charge
  • It charges via a USB port or via a regular wall socket
  • It costs R999 and is available at most major retailers
meacofan-260c-cordless-air-circulatorjpg

This week we’re talking about what Toby calls 'load-shredding' tech.

Before the arrival of summer, he's been getting ready be checking out a battery-powered fan and some lights to get through the hot summer days and nights.

The MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator is a clever little desktop fan that runs for 14 hours and costs just R 999.

It's just simple, and it's elegant, it's very cheap and it's very quiet.

Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

It's a quiet, energy-efficient, small cordless fan, which is charged via a standard USB port. USB charging allows you to plug into laptop, wall socket or any charging point.

It's a very clever, little desktop fan...it runs for 14 hours on a charge and it costs just R1 000.

Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

The lightweight fan is ideal for home or office use, and also the perfect choice for camping, caravanning and garden events.

You can leave this running overnight, keeping a room cool.

Toby Shapshak, tech journalist and editor of Stuff Magazine

Listen to the audio for more.




12 September 2022 7:59 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
#LoadShedding
MeacoFan 260c Cordless Air Circulator

More from Business

'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 8:38 PM

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Mine dam collapse in Jagersfontein brings tailings management into the spotlight

12 September 2022 7:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to human rights lawyer, Richard Spoor about who should take responsibility for the tailings dam collapse in Jagersfontein.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: IDC on Facebook @IDCSouthAfrica

IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn

12 September 2022 6:55 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to TP Nchocho, Chief Executive Officer of the Industrial Development Corporation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

SA's digital platforms treat workers better than international ones such as Uber

12 September 2022 2:37 PM

That is the finding of the 'Fairwork SA 2022 Ratings Report', which looked at the working conditions of digital labour platforms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

Germany wants more freedom from China, its largest trading partner

12 September 2022 2:31 PM

Germany is concerned about its reliance on “an increasingly assertive authoritarian state”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: @GiftoftheGivers/Facebook

'Assessment warned of dam failure, but no steps were taken to protect community'

12 September 2022 10:49 AM

The vulnerability of the dam was known to the Department of Labour, says human rights lawyer Richard Spoor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Andy Dean /123rf

Renting remains a cost-saving option in ever-changing property market - expert

12 September 2022 9:24 AM

Those on the fence about buying property have recently come to appreciate the adage ‘good things come to those who wait’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in Luno crypto educational campaign posted on YouTube

[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador

10 September 2022 1:05 PM

The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rokastenys/123rf.com

EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'

9 September 2022 3:40 PM

The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: jacqueline macou on Pixabay

Golden visas: 'They don't guarantee citizenship and are usually over-priced'

8 September 2022 9:22 PM

SA is a popular market to promote investing money abroad (usually in a property) to obtain residence in another country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert

Local World

Wills Week: All you need to know about choosing the right executor

Local

Several Game stores closing down with up to 40% markdown on stock

EWN Highlights

Sahpra confirms second death linked to COVID-19 vaccine

13 September 2022 7:28 AM

Saftu demands Jagersfontein mine operators compensate community members

13 September 2022 7:15 AM

PP’s office defends its Phala Phala probe, says it doesn't want to bungle report

13 September 2022 7:03 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA