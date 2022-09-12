New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists





John Maytham spoke to chairperson of the tyre importers association of South Africa Charl De Villers about the effect this will have on the price of tyres.

This provisional duty could lead to up to 25% price increase in tyres .

A significant portion of our imported tyres come from China.

@ pramotephotostock/123rf.com

A provisional duty of almost 40% has been placed on tyres imported from China by the International Trade Administration Commission as of 8 September.

According to De Villers the bulk of our imported tyres come from China and the local manufacturers are not able to produce all the sizes of tyres that are sold in South Africa to make up for this.

This came into effect on Thursday evening and from Friday we already started seeing movement in the prices of imported tyres… importers just cannot absorb these types of increases. Charl De Villers, chairperson of the tyre importers association of South Africa

De Villers said that this duty would translate to between a 21% and 25% increase in tyres for consumers.

Above just the cost issues for consumers, this could also present a safety issue as drivers may replace their tyres less frequently and drive using unsafe.

Listen to the audio above for more.