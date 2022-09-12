Streaming issues? Report here
'The first wages I earned was R11 a week' - Actor and storyteller Gcina Mhlophe

12 September 2022 8:38 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
The Money Show
Gcina Mhlophe
Other People's Money

Gcina Mhlophe shares her money habits and secrets with Bruce Whitfield in an episode of Other People's Money.
  • She started her working life as a domestic worker before working at the BBC as a newsreader
  • She's been performing in theatres around the world since the mid 1980's
  • Her work has been translated into several languages including Swahili, French & German
gcina-mhlope.jpg

Nokugcina Elsie Mhlophe, also known as Gcina Mhlophe, is a South African anti-apartheid activist, actress, storyteller, poet, playwright, director and author.

Through her creative work, she encourages South African children to read, and shares her stories in four of South Africa's languages, in English, Afrikaans, Zulu and Xhosa.

Her work has taken her around the world, to places like the United States where she's performed and directed plays.

Born in 1958, she grew up in Hammarsdale in Kwa-Zulu Natal during apartheid with not much money.

The first wages I earned was R11 a week.

Gcina Mhlophe, South African actor

Over the years, I've learnt that if I walk into a shop and I see something I like, and I cannot afford it, I walk out.

Gcina Mhlophe, South African actor

I cannot claim I'm really savvy with money, but I am trying all the time.

Gcina Mhlophe, South African actor

Listen to the audio for more.




