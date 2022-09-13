Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
Africa Melane spoke to US foreign policy expert, Brooks Spector.
Brooks doesn't believe that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is likely to dominate the agenda between President Cyril Ramaphosa and the United State's President Joe Biden.
Speaking to Africa Melane, Spector said that economic and investment talks are some of the items set to dominate the agenda.
I am not entirely convinced that the Ukraine-Russia conflict is going to carry a lot of water in Joe Biden’s office. USA and other dozens of nations are holding steadfast in supporting Ukraine.Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert
There will be a lot of trade, investment, discussions on supporting economic development, dealing with pandemics and epidemics, and other serious global challenges.Brooks Spector, US foreign policy expert
Ramaphosa's visit will be the second top-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor met with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, in Pretoria in August for the South Africa-United States Strategic Dialogue.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.
This article first appeared on 702 : Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Wills Week: All you need to know about choosing the right executor
Around 70% of South Africans do not have a last will and testament, according to wills and estates specialists, Capital Legacy.Read More
New tax on tyres imported from China could spell high costs for motorists
Motorists could be in for another financial shock as a new provisional duty on tyres from China could raise prices significantly.Read More
Bonne chance! CPT's Zip Zap circus troupe heads to Paris
Zip Zap will stage their philharmonic circus show Rhapsody at the Artscape in November before the show heads off to Paris, France.Read More
'British monarchy continues to be a popular instititution in the UK'
As King Charles III takes to the throne, the monarchy continues to ride the winds of change.Read More
'It's addictive': Cape Town Family History Society on how to start a family tree
Lester Kiewit spoke with Derrick Pratt and Cherrie Wright of the Cape Town Family History Society.Read More
Magistrate and former NPA prosectutor found murdered at Marina de Gama home
Fifty-year-old Romay van Rooyen's body was discovered by a relative at her home in Marina de Gama this weekend.Read More
'Jagersfontein dam burst does not lie solely on owners but FS government too'
Blame cannot solely be placed on Jagersfontein Development (Pty) Ltd, the state should also account, said DA member Karabo Khakhau.Read More
Police shootout following armed robbery in Epping leaves two dead, four wounded
Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned.Read More
CoCT being transparent about Milnerton Lagoon stink - Badroodien
The stink continues for the Milnerton community as the Potsdam wastewater treatment works has yet to see any upgrades.Read More
More from World
[PHOTOS] 7 of Queen Elizabeth's most eye-catching hats of all time
For 96 years, this monarch carried herself with a grace that most can only dream of.Read More
Five people killed when whale reportedly overturns boat off NZ coast
There were 11 people on board the small boat, mostly bird enthusiasts, when it capsized near the town of Kaikōura.Read More
'Darling mama'- King Charles pays tribute to late Queen in 1st official address
The UK's King Charles III pledged the renewal of the promise of life-long service made by his late mother.Read More
EU energy crisis: 'The gas storage tanks are full'
The energy ministers of all 27 European Union member states met on Friday to tackle skyrocketing electricity costs.Read More
Late Queen Elizabeth II remembered for strong sense of duty & dedication
Buckingham Palace announced her passing in a statement on Thursday night and said the 96-year-old died at her Scottish estate in Balmoral.Read More
[WATCH] Remembering Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)
Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September 2022.Read More
GALLERY: The life and times of late Britain's Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving female monarch in history.Read More
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96
As the longest reigning UK monarch, Queen Elizabeth II has passed away after a short illness.Read More
Queen Elizabeth II is 'comfortable' - Buckingham Palace after news of illness
Queen Elizabeth has been staying at Balmoral for several weeks and been undertaking few duties while on holiday.Read More