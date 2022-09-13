Kenilworth residents to form crime prevention unit





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Chris Bertie about the initiative. He's the chairperson of the crime prevention organisation.

Through the establishment of a criminal investigation department, the Upper Kenilworth Improvement District (UKID) calls on the community to help combat crime in their neighbourhoods.

The UKID will service areas around Harfield Road, Main Road, the railway line, and Smithers/Indian roads.

Bertie has been a resident of the area for 10 years.

Over the years his neighbourhood changed dramatically. This inspired him to start taking action against criminality in April 2021.

You are clearly being watched by homeless [people], you're being watched by strange people, and you don’t feel comfortable. And that, we felt in our neighbourhood, is not the right thing to have. Chris Bertie, UKID Chairperson

UKID, through their proposed partnership with City of Cape Town (CoCT), plans to improve safety with foot patrols, three tactical-response vehicles, and CCTV cameras.

They would also like to address cleanliness around the area and hire contractors to tidy-up. Other engagements will include social redress - by providing a dedicated social worker to interact with the homeless, drug-abusers, and sex-workers.

An additional levy charged to residents will assist in funding UKID’s operations.

What we want to try and do is we want to be proactive to crime, against being reactive - like we are at the moment. Chris Bertie, UKID Chairperson

If [CID] is approved there’s an additional levy on residents’ rates and that money that is raised goes to a non-profit company. Chris Bertie, UKID Chairperson

During September, UKID committee members will be available on Saturday mornings, on the corner of Summerley Road and the Main Road, to discuss issues and answer questions.

For more information, visit ukid.co.za or email committee@ukid.co.za

