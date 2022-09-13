Gift of the Givers begin relief efforts in wake of Jagersfontein devastation
- Gift of the Givers has sent a team to Jagersfontein to provide relief to the community.
- Sooliman says they're also assisting farmers and thousand of animals.
- The main priority is clean drinking water and food for residents.
As Gift of the Givers puts all their efforts into assisting the affected communities of Jagersfontein in the Free State, founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has described the emergency as a disaster of epic proportions.
On Sunday, the lives of residents in Charlesville were turned on their head when a disused mining dam burst its banks, collapsing homes and washing away vehicles. Power outages and mobile blackouts ensued after infrastructure was destroyed.
One person has died, more than 70 have been hospitalised and authorities continue to search for several others who are missing.
In conversation with Refilwe Moloito, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman spoke about the sheer devastation seen by him and his team on the ground.
There was no warning, it just came and washed away so many complete houses, taking them off the concrete floor... it came with a huge force. Then there's the anxiety and shock of seeing your life's possessions go away and people go missing.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
My team met a young boy who was visibly distraught. He said his grandfather thought it was rain or cattle coming. When they opened the door, a whole wall of water came through. He tried to hold onto his grandmother and grandfather, but she was washed away. They haven't found her yet.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
Farmers in Jagersfontein have been dealt a major blow with hundreds of cattle washed away and hectares of grazing lost.
One man mentioned that he was meant to auction off his flock next week and the entire flock was washed away. Many sheep, dogs, and cats have died or were washed away. The sheep that survived, they died after drinking the toxic water. Another woman related how the dead fish are coming to the top of the river.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
Dr Sooliman has warned that the aftermath of the mudslide will have disastrous humanitarian consequences.
Now the danger is that the toxic sludge is going to other dams in other areas. If this happens, the water in other communities will become contaminated.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
As the humanitarian agency rolls up their sleeves to assist the disaster-struck community, Dr Sooliman has made a call for bottled water.
Water is a priority. Because its a rural area, people need blankets and mattresses. They also need meals that can be eaten quickly and food that can be made later.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
We also need fodder for the sheep that's alive and milk for the lambs, who's mothers have died. We've already sourced antibiotics for the lambs, which will arrive today.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder
To support the Gift of the Giver's relief work in Jagersfontein, contact 0800 786 911.
