Financial help for future nurses, accountants and other 'scare skills' careers
- The application period closes on 30 September 2022.
There's a little over two weeks left to apply for one of the City of Cape Town's student bursaries.
The city is calling on interested residents in Cape Town who are registered at accredited academic institutions in South Africa to apply.
Applications are welcomed from students studying one of the approved City of Cape Town 'scarce skills' fields of study.
That includes accounting, economics, nursing and transport management.
(The full list can be viewed here)
The financial support covers the cost of registration, examinations and class fees for formal studies.
It is always such a privilege for the city to provide aspiring students with the means to further their studies within their chosen field.Alderman Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - CoCT
Each year, we get to select a group of ambitious and eager students who we believe will make use of this opportunity and approach their studies and career ambitions with much enthusiasm and the intentional hard work required to pursue their dreams.Alderman Theresa Uys, Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services - CoCT
The bursaries also include capped allowances for study-aid; transport and meals. In some instances, where a proven need exists, the city may also cover a capped residence allowance, funding permitting.
Applicants must meet the following requirements to apply:
Applicants need to be South African citizens residing within the boundaries of Cape Town.
Applicants should possess their Grade 12 final / mid-year results with an average of 65% and above.
Applicants need to provide a copy of first, second or third-year academic transcripts.
Applicants need to be registered for full-time study at an accredited tertiary institution and should be studying an undergraduate or postgraduate qualification in one of the approved City of Cape Town scarce skills fields of study
For an application form, click here.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55542863_portrait-of-a-young-black-man-using-laptop-computer-at-home.html
