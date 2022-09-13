Under attack: Bangladeshi community say they live in fear
-The Bangladeshi community in South Africa are concerned about the spate of kidnappings targeting foreign national businessman
-Bangladeshi businessman Akter Pradhan, was freed on Friday
-There are three other kidnappings under investigation in other cities
The Bangladeshi community in South Africa has called on authorities to do more to combat the kidnappings of foreign nationals who run businesses locally.
This comes after Bangladeshi businessman Akter Pradhan, whose kidnapping and torture was filmed and circulated on social media, was returned home. The businessman has been reunited with his family.
He was released close to Khayelitsha on Friday and is recovering in hospital.
Pradhan, the owner of Cheaper Chips Cash and Carry, was kidnapped by three armed men in Mitchells Plain - while driving home two weeks ago.
A video on social media shows Pradhan pleading to his captors for his life.
Pradhan was freed on the same day that Lansdowne businessman Khalied Parker was shot and killed, in an attempted kidnapping.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to refugee activist Hafiz Mohammed about Pradhan's return and the continued escalation in kidnapping cases across the country.
They demanded R20 million and I think that was paid. Last Friday, they released him and we suspect this is the same people that killed Khalied Parker.Hafiz Mohammed, Refugee activist
Mohammed said he's aware of three more kidnappings of Bangaledeshi nationals in Kimberly, Queenstown, and Pretoria. In the Queenstown case, the abductee was released after R500,000 was paid to the captors.
He said the increase in kidnappings has stoked fear in Bangladeshi nationals, many of whom want to leave South Africa.
More than 300 Bangladeshis were kidnapped in South Africa this year alone. The media doesn't reach some places. But our organisation is aware and has been keeping a report. There are hundreds of kidnapping cases pending, with no results...there's no arrests.Hafiz Mohammed, Refugee activist
Scroll up to listen to the interview.
