Covid-19: Binning of jabs 'shocking indictment' of government's vaccination campaign
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
Phala Phala
Guests
Lindsay Dentlinger - Parliamentary Reporter at EWN
Dr. Victor & the Rockets
Guests
Dr .Victor
How Strapp allows you to monetize your belongings by renting them out

13 September 2022 10:30 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Strapp
Renting online
Second hand items

Strapp is an online rental marketplace platform that allows users to rent out, or lend items they already own, to other users on the platform.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Strapp, Darren De Abreu, about the online rental marketplace platform which allows you to rent out your personal belongings.

This allows South Africans to monetize items they may not be frequently using safely, and take advantage of the country's second hand economy. The second hand economy made over R1.7 trillion in 2017 alone.

The platform has an array of safety features to ensure that items you rent out, do not get stolen. This includes a rating and review system, user verification, safety deposits, insurance, and quality checks.

We saw that there's a lot of issues in the second-hand industry. We were talking about the dangers of South Africa... it's quite unsafe sometimes to deal on these second hand platforms with scamming, and not understanding the quality of the product you're dealing with. And sometimes there's no way to safely pay other people over these platforms, and there's no support.

Darren De Abreu, Founder of Strapp

Find out more about Strapp here.

Scroll up for the full audio.




