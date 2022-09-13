How Strapp allows you to monetize your belongings by renting them out
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the founder of Strapp, Darren De Abreu, about the online rental marketplace platform which allows you to rent out your personal belongings.
This allows South Africans to monetize items they may not be frequently using safely, and take advantage of the country's second hand economy. The second hand economy made over R1.7 trillion in 2017 alone.
The platform has an array of safety features to ensure that items you rent out, do not get stolen. This includes a rating and review system, user verification, safety deposits, insurance, and quality checks.
We saw that there's a lot of issues in the second-hand industry. We were talking about the dangers of South Africa... it's quite unsafe sometimes to deal on these second hand platforms with scamming, and not understanding the quality of the product you're dealing with. And sometimes there's no way to safely pay other people over these platforms, and there's no support.Darren De Abreu, Founder of Strapp
Find out more about Strapp here.
Scroll up for the full audio.
