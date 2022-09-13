Five due in court over alleged plan to kidnap Ottery businesswoman





Image ©: strelok/123rf.com

- A local businesswoman reported being followed from her premises in Ottery at the weekend.

- The incident appears to join the growing number of kidnappings and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town.

- The United Public Safety Front says as many as three extortion-motivated kidnappings are taking place each week in South Africa.

Five people are due in court in Wynberg today (Tuesday) in connection with a suspected plan to kidnap a businesswoman from Ottery at the weekend.

The woman, a Chinese national, alerted Landsdowne police on Saturday afternoon, after becoming suspicious of a vehicle she said had been following her since leaving her premises.

Police subsequently stopped the vehicle and discovered an illegal firearm, of which the serial number had been filed off, and rounds of ammunition.

Officers also found vehicle licence plates that did not match the disk displayed on the vehicle.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 30, were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a kidnapping, possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition as well as fraud.

Organised crime detectives are looking into whether the suspects can be linked to other crimes.

The incident is the latest in a series of kidnappings and attempted kidnappings in Cape Town, a growing trend of which seems to target wealthy business people and their children.

Earlier this year, the young Moti brothers were kidnapped in Polokwane and held for three weeks, while Cape Town businessman Ismail Rajah was taken in front of his business in Parow in March.

According to the United Public Safety Front, as many as three extortion-motivated kidnappings are taking place each week in South Africa, mostly targeting foreign nationals.

