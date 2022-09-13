Zuma most likely to back Dlamini-Zuma in ANC presidency battle: analyst





Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma plans to run for the ANC presidency in December.

Political observers believe she won't be a strong contender for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Dlamini-Zuma will most likely have support from KwaZulu-Natal.

_

FILE: Cyril Ramaphosa greets Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma after he triumphed against her to become new ANC president on 18 December 2017. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Eyewitness News

The race for the ANC presidency looks set to heat up following the announcement that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will face off against President Cyril Ramaphosa at the party's national elective conference in December.

This is the second time the two will square off after Ramaphosa defeated Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC's 2017 elective conference.

It seems the Phala Phala saga and the discontent around Ramaphosa has made Dlamini-Zuma throw her hat into the ring.

On Sunday, her spokesperson Mlungisi Mtshali confirmed this to the Sunday Times.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee about the battle for the ANC presidency.

In the ANC, when they use the languages of 'if branches nominate us, she will be available', that usually means they're raring to go. It's reshaped the party leadership contest which is still vital to the telling of the South African political story. Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick

Haffajee feels that Dlamini-Zuma's chances of success are low, as the president still has the backing of several provinces. All eyes will be on KwaZulu-Natal's powerful Taliban faction and whether they will support her bid.

At the weekend, former President Jacob Zuma called his people to a meeting at Nkandla about a big leader and told them to get behind her. So, we can clearly see where things are going. Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick

Haffajee is of the view that Zuma still holds enormous symbolic power in the party. Since the Taliban faction has emerged victorious, they've sought guidance from him.

The power of his symbolism and him as a person seems pretty intact, after what happened in July last year. KZN feels like it has the ability to tip into violence easily and that's a hold over the country that's often unspoken, but that we know is there. Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick

The ANC is being threatened with the prospect of a 51% vote in the 2024 elections and the RET faction is now in a race to put their candidate in place.

The numbers show that Ramaphosa is quite popular but that popularity has come down, but more in the urban centres than rural areas. Ferial Haffajee, Daily Maverick

Scroll up for the full conversation