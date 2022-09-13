Cape Flats residents facing a waterless weekend - Click for affected areas
- What you need to know about the 75-hour water disruption for maintenance on Cape Flats bulk water network.
- The CoCT says the shutdown is necessary to conduct crucial maintenance work on its bulk water supply network.
People living in the Pelican Heights, Peacock Close and Schaapkraal areas of Cape Town are being reminded they'll be without water this weekend.
Those are just three of the areas which will be affected by maintenance work being carried out on the Cape Flats from 01:00 on Friday, 16 September until 03:00 on Monday, 19 September.
While most of the affected areas will experience low water pressure, the areas listed above will be without running water.
Instead, standpipes and water tankers are being bought into these areas to provide water for essential use.
The following areasare anticipated to experience low water pressure, which may become a 'trickle flow' at times: Browns Farm/Philippi, Eagle Park, Grassy Park, parts of Khayelitsha Site C, Lavender Hill, Lotus River, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Ottery, Parkwood, Retreat, Seawinds, Steenberg, Strandfontein, Surrey Estate, Vrygrond, Wetton and Zeekoevlei.
Ahead of the work getting underway on Friday, residents are being advised to store water in clean, sealed containers or in baths or sinks, and to do laundry ahead of time.
Over the course of the weekend, residents are asked to use water sparingly and only for essential use.
"Consider a 'cowboy splash' or 'top and tail' or 'waskom' wash for body washing. Use a bucket or large plastic bowl of water to wipe yourself down. Try to avoid using the shower or bath as the water pressure may not be enough in low pressure areas."
The city is also asking that residents use grey water for flushing the toilet and to avoid watering gardens or filling swimming pools.
Residents will start to experience the impact on Friday as the water is drained out of the pipeline network. We anticipate that the most impact will be on Saturday when the actual maintenance happens, and then it will start improving again on Sunday when the water starts filling the distribution pipeline againCouncillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
This shutdown is necessary to conduct crucial maintenance work on an important section and components of our bulk water supply network. While we regret the inconvenience this will cause to many of our residents, delaying this work has the potential for even greater risk to our water supply in the near future.Councillor Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation - City of Cape Town
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
