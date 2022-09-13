'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
CAPE TOWN - Eskom has announced it will be ramping-up power cuts, with stage 4 set to kick in at 10am on Tuesday morning.
The power utility said that a sudden outage of three Kendal power station units had forced them to increase the level of rolling power cuts.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
This round of power cuts will run until 5am on Thursday morning.
The power utility sad that it would release more details in due course.
#Loadshedding #Stage4— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 13, 2022
A sudden tripping of three Kendal Power Station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) has forced the implementation of Stage 4 loadshedding starting at 10:00 THIS morning until 05:00 on Thursday morning. A full statement will be published shortly
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Sudden' outage at Kendal power station forces Eskom to ramp up power cuts
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
More from Business
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.Read More
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?
The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates
The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.Read More
Sad day for aviation sector as SA Express enters final liquidation, says union
Local regional airline SA express was placed in final liquidation on Wednesday following an order granted by the South Gauteng High Court.Read More
The tax implications of donating to charity in a will
Professor Deborah Tickle spoke to Wasanga Mehana about the importance of setting up a will and why it is beneficial when considering a charity.Read More
More from Local
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea
PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.Read More
Kidnapping task team urgently needed, CT Mayor tells SAPS top brass
The mayor's comments come as the police ministry and SAPS provide an update on kidnapping investigations in the Cape.Read More
Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Kubashni Govender, business development manager for the East Coast Region at Sanlam Trust.Read More