Beneficiaries face long wait after R43bn in cancelled pensions reinstated





Property Investment Costs. Picture: Pixabay.com

The Open Secrets NPO, has succeeded in reaching a settlement in their legal bid to get about R43 billion in unpaid pension benefits into the hands of more than five million South Africans.

In December 2021, Open Secrets and the Unpaid Benefits Campaign (UBC), brought an application in the Gauteng High Court against the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), asking the court to remedy the unlawful cancellation of pension funds.

The unlawful cancellation of pension funds saw fund administrators, enabled by the Financial Services Board (the FSCA’s predecessor), deregister thousands of funds, some of which owed pensioners and beneficiaries money.

Their recently successful legal bid means the funds have been unlocked, so to speak. However, because of the lack of transparency, it's unclear who the beneficiaries of these cancelled funds are, not to mention the slow pace of the reinstatement process.

There are beneficiaries out there who are struggling to get their benefits, it would be best for them to contact UBC (Unpaid Benefits Campaign). UBC is around South Africa, but mainly present in Gauteng. And they have an incredible organisation that helps people to access the benefits. Tabitha Paine, attorney with the Open Secrets

Scroll up for full audio.