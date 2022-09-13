Beneficiaries face long wait after R43bn in cancelled pensions reinstated
The Open Secrets NPO, has succeeded in reaching a settlement in their legal bid to get about R43 billion in unpaid pension benefits into the hands of more than five million South Africans.
In December 2021, Open Secrets and the Unpaid Benefits Campaign (UBC), brought an application in the Gauteng High Court against the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), asking the court to remedy the unlawful cancellation of pension funds.
The unlawful cancellation of pension funds saw fund administrators, enabled by the Financial Services Board (the FSCA’s predecessor), deregister thousands of funds, some of which owed pensioners and beneficiaries money.
Their recently successful legal bid means the funds have been unlocked, so to speak. However, because of the lack of transparency, it's unclear who the beneficiaries of these cancelled funds are, not to mention the slow pace of the reinstatement process.
There are beneficiaries out there who are struggling to get their benefits, it would be best for them to contact UBC (Unpaid Benefits Campaign). UBC is around South Africa, but mainly present in Gauteng. And they have an incredible organisation that helps people to access the benefits.Tabitha Paine, attorney with the Open Secrets
Scroll up for full audio.
More from Local
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea
PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.Read More