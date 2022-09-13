Not bad for an octagenarian! Vandalised Woodstock Hall given facelift
- During the hard lockdown the hall was severely vandalised, resulting in the closure of the facility.
- It took 14 months and approximately R3,669,000, to complete the full refurbishment.
- The hall was built in 1935.
Like many old timers, Woodstock Hall is an icon in the local community and work to restore it to its former glory has just been completed to the tune of more than R3.6 million.
The building was badly vandalised during the COVID-19 hard lockdown, resulting in its closure for major repairs and maintenance.
Fourteen months later, the refurbishment project is complete and Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis recently celebrated the restoration of the facility with a tree-planting ceremony.
Many of our facilities suffered damage during the lockdown, but we are delighted that the community will soon be able to make use of this historic hall.Councillor Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - CoCT
In addition to the refurb of the hall, the adjacent park has been fully equipped with new outdoor gym equipment.
For the time being, the Woodstock Town Hall remains closed for bookings until all 15 occupational compliance certificates are in place.
Source : City of Cape Town
