5 Queen Elizabeth quotes: 'Let us not take ourselves too seriously.'





With Queen Elizabeth II's death, we take a moment to look back at some of her most iconic and influential quotes. Though the Queen's reign ends after over 70 years, her words will live forever.

In 2010 she addressed the United Nations, General Assembly. Her words ring strong and serve as a guide for future leaders far beyond her time.

I know of no single formula for success. But over the years, I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together. Queen Elizabeth II

The Queen's speech at her grandson's, Prince Williams’ wedding in 2011 showed her great devotion to family and loved ones.

Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives but is often a description of a community, organisation, or nation. Queen Elizabeth II

Not knowing the devastation a global pandemic would bring the world 12 years later, the queen spoke words that have rung true over the global pandemic during a speech at the France State Banquet in 2008.

With a growing spirit of mutual understanding on so many levels, we stand ready to face the global challenges ahead, knowing that when we work together, we can produce effective and enduring results. Queen Elizabeth II

During her reign, she made strides to condemn racism, as seen in a 2004 Christmas broadcast.

Everyone is our neighbour, no matter what race, creed, or colour. Queen Elizabeth II

During the 1991 Christmas broadcast, her majesty reminded the world to relax and learn from one another.

Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom, and we must always be ready to listen and respect other points of view. Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. June 2013 Picture: UK Government