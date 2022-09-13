5 Queen Elizabeth quotes: 'Let us not take ourselves too seriously.'
With Queen Elizabeth II's death, we take a moment to look back at some of her most iconic and influential quotes. Though the Queen's reign ends after over 70 years, her words will live forever.
In 2010 she addressed the United Nations, General Assembly. Her words ring strong and serve as a guide for future leaders far beyond her time.
I know of no single formula for success. But over the years, I have observed that some attributes of leadership are universal and are often about finding ways of encouraging people to combine their efforts, their talents, their insights, their enthusiasm and their inspiration to work together.Queen Elizabeth II
The Queen's speech at her grandson's, Prince Williams’ wedding in 2011 showed her great devotion to family and loved ones.
Family does not necessarily mean blood relatives but is often a description of a community, organisation, or nation.Queen Elizabeth II
Not knowing the devastation a global pandemic would bring the world 12 years later, the queen spoke words that have rung true over the global pandemic during a speech at the France State Banquet in 2008.
With a growing spirit of mutual understanding on so many levels, we stand ready to face the global challenges ahead, knowing that when we work together, we can produce effective and enduring results.Queen Elizabeth II
During her reign, she made strides to condemn racism, as seen in a 2004 Christmas broadcast.
Everyone is our neighbour, no matter what race, creed, or colour.Queen Elizabeth II
During the 1991 Christmas broadcast, her majesty reminded the world to relax and learn from one another.
Let us not take ourselves too seriously. None of us has a monopoly on wisdom, and we must always be ready to listen and respect other points of view.Queen Elizabeth II
Source : https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/her-majesty-the-queens-90th-birthday-prime-ministers-humble-address
More from World
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine
Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.Read More
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
[WATCH] Old age home hires stripper to entertain residents
Online outrage has forced the nursing home to apologise for getting a stripper to entertain its wheelchair-bound tenants.Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor
The 24 young women used information from a data leak to expose their oppressor, who they called "the man in black".Read More
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.Read More
Is Ukraine starting to win the war?
Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive.Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.Read More