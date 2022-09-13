Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:05
DW Berlin with Lars Halter
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lars Halter - Correspondent at Deutsche Welle
Today at 10:15
50 years of Steri Stumpie
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Matthew Richards - Marketing director at Lactalis South Africa
Today at 10:45
A dream opportunity for u14 lads from Fish Hoek Football
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Roger Links - Club Technical Director at Fish Hoek Association Football Club
Today at 11:05
Lester Tester: Dominoes with the Surry Estate Dominoes Club
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 11:45
SACM Jazz Festival 2022
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Amanda Tiffin
Is Ukraine starting to win the war?

13 September 2022 11:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
Kharkiv
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kherson
War in Ukraine

Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive.

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 1:28).

Ukraine's wildly successful offensive in Kharkiv, in the northeast of Ukraine, may just be the most consequential since the Russians were driven from Kyiv at the start of the war.

It is being hailed as an epic masterstroke - as the Ukrainian military appears to have hoodwinked Russia into moving much of its forces towards Kherson in the south, to deal with a much-publicised attack.

Ukrainian forces have liberated 6,000 square kilometres from Russian occupation, so far, this month.

Russia has responded with air, rocket, and artillery attacks on liberated areas. Homes and electricity infrastructure have been destroyed by the attacks.

© melnyk58/123rf.com
© melnyk58/123rf.com

RELATED: Vladimir Putin mocks the West, vows to continue the war in Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are claiming to have retaken… a blooming lot of land from Russian control… 20 towns and villages have been retaken… Moscow has described its troop withdrawal as a 'regrouping'…

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

The Ukrainian tactics have caught the Russians by surprise… Ukrainians are fighting for their own land; the Russians are happy to retreat… Wow! Did we see this seven months ago?!

Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent

Moloto interviewed Gilchrist (scroll up to listen – skip to 1:28).




13 September 2022 11:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Adam Gilchrist
Kharkiv
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Kherson
War in Ukraine

