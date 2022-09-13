From October, Jacobs to Kiewit - What's in a name?





Picture: Mary Pahlke/Pixabay

Names have immense power. They connect to our identity, individuality, and history.

Most of us didn't get to choose our names and the moniker we've been given can influence how we are perceived.

In South Africa there's a melting pot of different races, religions, and cultures. Our history is so entrenched in our colonial and apartheid past, that the story behind names can be complex.

So what's in a name? And how does it connect to our history?

Lester Kiewit chatted to Cape Town genealogist and historian Aubrey Springveldt to get a look at the captivating history of our family names.

It's not easy, buts it's interesting as we start to sensitize the person to their own genealogical connections. If it's the surname October, I would ask which Octobers the person is connected to. As we start talking, the person will realize he or she is unique. We take onto a personal level, and as we discover more about our ancestors, we can contextualize them. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

In Cape Town, many families are named after the calendar months. The widespread narrative is that when slaves were brought to the Cape Colony, they were given new names by their owners, and many of them were named after the month they arrived.

The answer is always: 'tell me more about yourself'. When we ask this, we have a better chance of steering clear of generalizations. Interestingly, I've picked up this surname September among the Khoi who were at that stage not connected to slavery. How come? Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

Indigenous people around the world would always refer to weather conditions and seasons when they name their children. So it's a very good chance the child's name would be Spring in their indigenous language. With the Dutch ruling at the Cape, we had to become 'Dutchified'. So the Khoi language was not to be spoken, and our own languages was also outlawed. People had to accept Dutch. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

From the conversations at the Castle with indigenous Khoi clans, the leaders had received Dutch names, and it was often related to their Khoi name. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

Springveldt said there's no "one size fits all" approach to understanding the roots and history of names.

The Octobers from Mossel Bay are not necessarily the same Octobers from Uppington, Port Elizabeth, or Cape Town. Many of us are descendants from slaves. When a slave was baptized because of government rules, the slave child took the name of the father. The name October wouldn't necessarily be the name of the ancestors who came here during the 1600s. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

When it comes to spelling, variations of surnames emerged with the 'Dutchfication' of names. Names also evolved with the the emergence of scribes, who documented names as they heard it.

Many of the first progenitors did not just have one spelling of the surname. Then it was the liberty of the descendants to standardize their names. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

Like one of my friends told me, there was a dispute between the grandfather and two brothers over the spelling of the family surname. So that's also how many surnames came about. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

As a proud Kiewit, Lester has had a fascination with the genealogy of his own surname. But there are other adaptations of this surname, such as Kiewitz and Kiewitze.

The oldest Kiewit we could find was Andries Kiewit who got married to Isa Zinkfontein. One of our first people whose surname sounded like Zinkfontein, was a Zinkantein - who settled in Mossel Bay. He was a tailor. In our series, we have listed his children, but none of his children have that surname Zinkfontein. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

Like Adams, Abrahams, Davids, and Isaacs - Jacobs is one of the most popular surnames in the Cape coloured community. These, and other names, have biblical origins.

We also have Jakobs, a Dutch surname and Jackobs has been thoroughly researched from the progenitor to the different branches. Jacobs is not only popular amongst the coloured community, but also Christian, Muslim, Jewish and Afrikaaner communities. We have biblical names across the spectrum. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

The history of the surname Boonzaaier, another Cape coloured surname, is a complex one.

There's a variant Boomzaaier or Boomsaier, which means 'small farmer'. People would sometimes be given a surname based on their occupation. In this case, someone who farms beans, or someone who looked after the forest, could be called a Boonzaaier. In South Africa, one of my student researchers is publishing a book on the surname. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

In many instances, slave owners also imposed names, particularly of mythological figures, to mock their underlings. These surnames were meant to ridicule people in bondage.

You would buy a slave at the auction in Cape Town and give them a name like Hercules. This would be to demean them. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

As for the genesis of biblical names, Springveldt says the names were given mostly out of convenience.

Our pioneers were not professors, magistrates, or lawyers. They were workers who came from Europe for the Dutch East India Company, and later for the British. They were given an opportunity to own land and were known as the 'free burgers'. They had to come up with names that was palatable and an easy name was one from the Bible. Aubrey Springveldt, Genealogist and historian

