Football pitch made of chips packets can be fully recycled
The Lay's RePlay project has been providing artificial soccer turfs for at-risk youth for a couple of years now, including one in Tembisa.
What's cool is that Lay's Chips isn't just chucking money at a community to build a soccer pitch, they're also doing it in a sustainable way, by recycling more than three million empty chip packets to create a soccer pitch in Tembisa, they're not only creating a safe place for youths to play the beautiful game, they're also addressing climate/environmental issues and promoting sustainability.
The chip packets, which constitute a third of the construction material used, are converted into rubberised pellets, which is then used to form the artificial grass. According to Lay's, this artificial pitch has a lengthy lifespan and can easily last 10 years, after which it can be recycled again.
So they have created this sustainable, recyclable, artificial football pitch. Lay's have created, and it's called RePlay, and it's made out of 3 million chip packets, which allegedly have been recycled into those rubber pellets.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
