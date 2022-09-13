Paramedics save 'unresponsive' baby locked in car while parents visit mall
- Paramedics from Medi Response were forced to break into the vehicle to rescue the unconscious infant
- The child has since been taken into the care of practitioners
Social media users are calling for the parents of a baby, left in a car for hours outside a mall in Durban this week, to face the full extent of the law.
Paramedics from Medi Response were forced to break into the vehicle to rescue the unconscious infant whose parents were nowhere to be seen.
An emergency responder said a security guard had raised the alarm after he noticed the child was “unresponsive”.
"Paramedics immediately forced entry into the vehicle and initiated interventions on the baby. After being placed on oxygen, the baby regained consciousness," said Medi Response in a statement.
It's believed the child's parents had been inside the mall for several hours, leaving the baby unattended.
The child was taken into the care of practitioners.
Horrified South Africans took to Facebook to vent their anger towards the parents, with one claiming they should be charged with attempted murder, and another suggesting they serve jail time.
Source : Medi Response FB page
