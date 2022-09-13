It's back! Cape Flats Book Festival returns in October, confirms Athol Williams





He may have been forced to leave the country over fears for his safety earlier this year, but whistleblower, scholar and poet Williams remains dedicated to literature and literacy in his homeland.

The Harvard University alumnus, who this week announced he would soon take up a position at Oxford University confirmed that the second Cape Flats Book Festival was due to take place in Mitchells Plain next month.

The festival was first held in 2019 and it featured local creatives and authors including Diane Ferrus, musician Blaq Pearl and writer Yusuf Daniels.

It will run on the 15th and 16th of next month at West End Primary School in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

The full programme for the two-day event has yet to be released, but book lovers can follow the Cape Flats Book Festival Facebook page for updates.

Details: Saturday 15 October 0930- 1700 Sunday 16 October 0930 - 1500 Venue: West End Primary School, Merrydale Ave, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain

