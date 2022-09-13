World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:10
Advice: Health & Wellness - Testicular Cancer
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Michele Vanzaghi
Today at 14:40
Entertainment: Theatre/Podcast/Movies/TV
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 15:20
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sylvaine Strike - Director at Endgame (Baxter play)
Today at 15:40
Our Burning Planet
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Onke Ngcuka
Today at 16:20
Book Review with John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Colonial diaries in SA are helping scientists reconstruct past weather patterns to shed light on climate change'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Stefan Grab
Today at 16:55
#AnHourWith Melt Sieberhagen
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melt Sieberhagen
Today at 17:05
Covid-19: Binning of jabs 'shocking indictment' of government's vaccination campaign
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Francois Venter
Today at 17:20
AI-Generated Art Wins Competition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jason Allen
Today at 17:45
Dr. Victor & the Rockets
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr .Victor
Latest Local
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams? "For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They a... 16 September 2022 11:23 AM
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not... 16 September 2022 8:53 AM
View all Local
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
View all Politics
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance. 15 September 2022 8:26 PM
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home. 15 September 2022 7:10 PM
View all Business
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer. 16 September 2022 12:23 PM
The lowdown on JWST and the Big Bang theory Refilwe spoke with Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA. 16 September 2022 10:27 AM
Cape Town City Guide: 5 weekend plans under R400 Whether your ideal weekend includes exercise, a drink or learning something new, here are five reasons to leave the house this wee... 16 September 2022 7:21 AM
View all Lifestyle
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
Champions Stormers ready to get the defence of the URC title under way The Stormers are the inaugural URC champions after beating the Bulls in the final in Cape Town in 2022. 15 September 2022 6:45 PM
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41 Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game. 15 September 2022 5:20 PM
View all Sport
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms. 14 September 2022 9:22 AM
Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies. 9 September 2022 2:47 PM
View all Entertainment
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing. 9 September 2022 2:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment

by Karabo Tebele
Most companies through the human resources department always keep a record of the performance of their employees.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Sithisa Magxwalisa - an industrial and organisational psychologist, about preparing for your work performance assessment.

Preparing your duties on time and keeping up communication with your manager can contribute to an employee getting a consistent work performance assessment.

The human resource office also conducts what they call performance appraisal meetings, which are one-on-one assessments with the employees.

However, it can get difficult for an employee to put up all the work they have done - including strategies in place to improve performance.

Magxwalisa said that making constant communication with your manager can assist in improving your key performance roles.

Throughout the year, you need to constantly be receiving ongoing feedback and keeping the lines of communication with your management opened.

Sithisa Magxwalisa, industrial and organisational psychologist

Getting feedback when you are veering off track helps with redirecting your energy into the right direction and receiving recognition or award for good performance always allows you to be prepared.

Sithisa Magxwalisa, industrial and organisational psychologist

Some of the useful tips to prepare an assessment include creating a performance management plan with goals, a review system, and developing strong feedback engagement with your superiors and colleagues.

She added that failure to prepare your work on time affects the productivity of an employee.

Waiting until the last minute is counterproductive and it also sets us into defence mechanism where you gather yourself to show that you were working as no one is unaware of your work.

Sithisa Magxwalisa, Industrial and organisational psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview in the audio clip.


This article first appeared on 702 : World of work: How to prepare your work performance assessment




More from Local

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?

16 September 2022 11:23 AM

"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © tinnakornlek/123rf.com

CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings

16 September 2022 10:40 AM

The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.

Read More arrow_forward

A grey sludge covers roads in Jagersfontein after a mining dam burst on 11 September 2022. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert

16 September 2022 8:53 AM

The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson

16 September 2022 6:40 AM

A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.

Read More arrow_forward

City of Cape Town LEAP officers deployed to Hanover Park. Image: @CityofCT/Twittter.

Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?

16 September 2022 6:28 AM

John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.

Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM

Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.

Read More arrow_forward

Not all plain sailing: 'We sold up and shipped out!' - SA couple on life at sea

15 September 2022 1:52 PM

PJ Kotze and Roxanne Ferreira sold their home and their cars to buy a 40-foot yacht called Annette on which to live and work.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © tinnakornlek/123rf.com

Kidnapping task team urgently needed, CT Mayor tells SAPS top brass

15 September 2022 1:29 PM

The mayor's comments come as the police ministry and SAPS provide an update on kidnapping investigations in the Cape.

Read More arrow_forward

DOJ&CD Western Cape regional office officials assist community members at the Athlone Magistrates Court to draft wills and educated on the importance of wills. Picture: @DOJCD_ZA/Twitter

Dying without a will leaves families in difficulty

15 September 2022 12:50 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Kubashni Govender, business development manager for the East Coast Region at Sanlam Trust.

Read More arrow_forward

A representation of proposed Muizenberg beachfront upgrade. @CityofCT/Facebook

'Less cars, a more inclusive public space': How we can reimagine Muizenberg

15 September 2022 12:23 PM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to urban planner, designer and researcher Roland Postma about the upgrading of Muizenberg.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

@ backyardproduction/123rf.com

Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic

15 September 2022 9:31 PM

Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.

Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM

Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.

Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 7:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to the FNB Randburg branch in Johannesburg.. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit

15 September 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.

Read More arrow_forward

© chrupka/123rf.com

Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?

15 September 2022 2:32 PM

The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?

Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession

15 September 2022 1:01 PM

The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates

15 September 2022 12:18 PM

The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.

Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA Express. Picture: Pixabay

Sad day for aviation sector as SA Express enters final liquidation, says union

15 September 2022 9:32 AM

Local regional airline SA express was placed in final liquidation on Wednesday following an order granted by the South Gauteng High Court.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © fotoquique/123rf.com

The tax implications of donating to charity in a will

15 September 2022 8:11 AM

Professor Deborah Tickle spoke to Wasanga Mehana about the importance of setting up a will and why it is beneficial when considering a charity.

Read More arrow_forward

Heineken beer. Picture: xda-wallpapers.com.

What Heineken’s takeover of Distell means for the wine and cider business in SA

15 September 2022 6:54 AM

Heineken’s proposed takeover of wine and cider business, Distell Group, has been given the go-ahead by the South African Competition Commission.

Read More arrow_forward

