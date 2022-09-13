Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mike Gill, former Regional Director of Public Health for Southeast England.
Things such as petrol pumps, electricity bills and airline tickets should carry warning labels to encourage consumers to question their use of fossil fuels, argued Gill.
Much like health warnings on cigarette packets, the labels should state clearly that burning fossil fuels worsens the climate emergency.
RELATED: Climate crisis is irreversible, and about to get worse – UN report
“Warning labels connect the abstract threat of the climate emergency with the use of fossil fuels in the here and now,” said Gill.
Governments should also restrict advertising by fossil fuel companies, particularly to prevent them from making misleading claims about investments in renewable energy.
A poison, an environmental hazard that kills us… called ‘petrol’, we consume in an entirely unthinking way… We’re trying to nudge people extremely hard in the direction of transferring to electric cars.Dr Mike Gill, former Regional Director of Public Health for Southeast England
On their own, labels aren’t the answer… all they’re doing is raising consciousness… We should be getting proper public transport, a big issue in South Africa…Dr Mike Gill, former Regional Director of Public Health for Southeast England
Kiewit interviewed Gill - scroll up to listen.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_133794985_thermometer-with-high-temperature-on-the-city-with-glowing-sun-background-heatwave-concept.html?vti=od66oqspaxjincu6r0-1-43
