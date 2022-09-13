We tried walking away from Joe Barber but it wouldn't let us go: Producers
It's been 23 years since the theatre production Joe Barber made its artistic mark.
The much-loved show will return to the stage after three years.
Following their last show in 2019, the famous barbers Boeta Joe, Boeta Gamat and several other characters are set to bring back their unique and infectious Cape Town humour and comedy.
Co-created and written by the lead actors Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs, Joe Barber has gained somewhat of a cult status in Cape Town, having had several successful runs over the past two decades.
Because of its portrayal of Cape culture, language and characterisation, the show has been passed down to generations who love to imitate the iconic characters.
Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs joined Lester Kiewit for a live audience discussion on the phenomenal success of the show.
It constantly feeds us. We've tried to walk away from it many times and like relationships, it wouldn't let us go. It would always fetch us.Davids Isaacs, actor, writer and producer
If you think of all the shows that have done the rounds, we are still living because we kept at it with the same level of intensity and intention. This has carried us through. We were lucky in one way, but unlucky that we couldn't do many more other ideas that we had.Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer
The story of the barber goes back to their youth, growing up in Grassy Park and Oceanview.
The show comes from real people. All we do is take what we have experienced and heard and bring that onto the stage.Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer
As a student, I was staying at David's parent's house and trying to find my feet. Every time David came from the barber, he would say 'Oscar you must hear what this guy said'. One day I went with him and then I understood what he was on about.Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer
From their classically trained background in Shakespearean productions to television dramas, the pair found it challenging navigating the world of theatre arts, largely dominated by white thespians.
We'd just come out of drama school into an industry that did not acknowledge us in terms of the roles written for us. We were underrepresented.Davids Isaacs, actor, writer and producer
When I used to go for auditions for adverts, the moment I showed any sign of sophistication, people were not interested in me. Some of the first lines of our show is why people approach us in a certain way. Why can't people look at you as a person, instead of a thing that you think you recongise. So Joe Barber started from that passion.Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer
The use of dialect and language is an intrinsic part of the show. Both characters speak very fast in colloquial Afrikaans and English, mostly in Afrikaans.
As the odd couple, Boeta Gamat and Boeta Joe have distinct character traits, which are recognisable in many Cape-coloured families.
Boeta Gamat represents a deeply frustrated, sometimes anxious man with wife problems, while Boeta Joe is the more wise, contemplative and observant figure.
Apart from the fact that we went out to different barbers for research, I also had an uncle, who was a barber. My uncle wasn't educated, but he was a wise man. And he used his life experiences.Oscar Petersen, theatre actor and writer
As for Joe Barber on the silver screen, plans are in the works for a movie.
We had been talking about a movie for a long time. We're actively writing and hopefully in the next year, we will start filming. We're also in the process of fundraising.Davids Isaacs, theatre actor and writer
Joe Barber's Family Reunion will take place at the Grand Arena in Grand West on the 7,8, 11 and 12 November.
To book tickets, click here
Scroll up for the full conversation.
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up
Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa
A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa.Read More
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable
Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.Read More
The lowdown on JWST and the Big Bang theory
Refilwe spoke with Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 weekend plans under R400
Whether your ideal weekend includes exercise, a drink or learning something new, here are five reasons to leave the house this weekend.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
Life hacks: How to make your bra work for you?
Most adult women wear a bra daily, but if you are rushing to get it off at the end of the day you could be wearing the wrong size.Read More