We tried walking away from Joe Barber but it wouldn't let us go: Producers

It's been 23 years since the theatre production Joe Barber made its artistic mark.

The much-loved show will return to the stage after three years.

Following their last show in 2019, the famous barbers Boeta Joe, Boeta Gamat and several other characters are set to bring back their unique and infectious Cape Town humour and comedy.

Co-created and written by the lead actors Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs, Joe Barber has gained somewhat of a cult status in Cape Town, having had several successful runs over the past two decades.

Because of its portrayal of Cape culture, language and characterisation, the show has been passed down to generations who love to imitate the iconic characters.

Oscar Petersen and David Isaacs joined Lester Kiewit for a live audience discussion on the phenomenal success of the show.

It constantly feeds us. We've tried to walk away from it many times and like relationships, it wouldn't let us go. It would always fetch us. Davids Isaacs, actor, writer and producer

If you think of all the shows that have done the rounds, we are still living because we kept at it with the same level of intensity and intention. This has carried us through. We were lucky in one way, but unlucky that we couldn't do many more other ideas that we had. Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer

The story of the barber goes back to their youth, growing up in Grassy Park and Oceanview.

The show comes from real people. All we do is take what we have experienced and heard and bring that onto the stage. Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer

As a student, I was staying at David's parent's house and trying to find my feet. Every time David came from the barber, he would say 'Oscar you must hear what this guy said'. One day I went with him and then I understood what he was on about. Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer

From their classically trained background in Shakespearean productions to television dramas, the pair found it challenging navigating the world of theatre arts, largely dominated by white thespians.

We'd just come out of drama school into an industry that did not acknowledge us in terms of the roles written for us. We were underrepresented. Davids Isaacs, actor, writer and producer

When I used to go for auditions for adverts, the moment I showed any sign of sophistication, people were not interested in me. Some of the first lines of our show is why people approach us in a certain way. Why can't people look at you as a person, instead of a thing that you think you recongise. So Joe Barber started from that passion. Oscar Petersen, actor, writer and producer

The use of dialect and language is an intrinsic part of the show. Both characters speak very fast in colloquial Afrikaans and English, mostly in Afrikaans.

As the odd couple, Boeta Gamat and Boeta Joe have distinct character traits, which are recognisable in many Cape-coloured families.

Boeta Gamat represents a deeply frustrated, sometimes anxious man with wife problems, while Boeta Joe is the more wise, contemplative and observant figure.

Apart from the fact that we went out to different barbers for research, I also had an uncle, who was a barber. My uncle wasn't educated, but he was a wise man. And he used his life experiences. Oscar Petersen, theatre actor and writer

As for Joe Barber on the silver screen, plans are in the works for a movie.

We had been talking about a movie for a long time. We're actively writing and hopefully in the next year, we will start filming. We're also in the process of fundraising. Davids Isaacs, theatre actor and writer

Joe Barber's Family Reunion will take place at the Grand Arena in Grand West on the 7,8, 11 and 12 November.

