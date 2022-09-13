Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
'Govt's proposed carbon tax rate increase too high, business can't sustain it'

13 September 2022 8:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Energy sector
Busa
Business Unity SA
carbon tax
Just Transition
Business Unity South Afria
Happy Khambule
Taxation Laws Amendment Bill

Organised business in SA wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences".

Bruce Whitfiled interviews Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager at Business Unity South Africa.

- Organised business says the proposed rate of the carbon tax increases will be too steep for business and the economy to accommodate

- A joint statement issued by Business Unity SA contains their proposals for sustainable improvements to government's plan

@ france68/123
@ france68/123

Organised business in South Africa wants government to improve on its carbon tax proposals to "avert unintended consequences".

The existing proposals are contained in the Taxation Laws Amendment Bill.

RELATED: Climate Change Bill 'doesn't hold emitters accountable', so what's the use?

A joint statement issued by Business Unity South Africa (Busa) says business commends government’s commitment to decarbonise and sustainably grow low-carbon sectors of the economy.

However, it wants key areas of the Bill addressed, including the rate of the carbon tax rate increase which it says is too steep for business and the economy to accommodate.

"We propose that the annual carbon tax increases continue to be based on the current Consumer Price Index (CPI) +2% structure until at least 2030, to allow for reviewing and aligning different policies."

RELATED: Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030

Bruce Whitfield talks to Happy Khambule, Busa's Environment and Energy Manager, about the initiative to incentivise companies to reduce South Africa's carbon emissions.

The first thing we need to understand is that even when government was looking at the carbon tax they were making sure that they're looking at international standards.

Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager - Business Unity South Africa

If you look at other jurisdictions, though taxes are quite high, there are a lot of incentives and allowances that are applied...

Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager - Business Unity South Africa

...so we need a transit balancing effect because basically right now what we have is we're basically getting a sign that there's big stick coming and it's getting longer because... by 2026 we're going to have about $20 and by 2030 about $30/tCO2e (per metric ton).

Happy Khambule, Environment and Energy Manager - Business Unity South Africa

Business believes that when the price is increasing this rapidly, it should be counter-measured by some version of allowances and incentives, as is the case in other jurisdictions.

Click here to read the proposals in full.

To listen to the interview, scroll to the top of the article




