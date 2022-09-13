[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you?
Think Creative Africa's Zetu Damane shares her advertising heroes and zeros on The Money Show.
Every week Bruce Whitfield asks a branding and advertising expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeros" on The Money Show.
This week, an advert ripping off Distell's iconic "met eish" Klipdrift campaign earns a zero rating from Zetu Damane (Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa).
The Klippies spot played with South African miscommunication, but resulting in a happy ending.
Local accommodation booking platform LekkeSlaap makes absolutely no bones about where its inspiration comes from.
In an ironic way her "zero" isn't a horrible ad, because the fact is they copied a good one says Damane.
It's just that they were unoriginal, they were uncreative, and they blatantly ripped off a good ad.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Then there's the issue of not acknowledging the Klippies ad of many years ago.
When you piggyback and you emulate, that's fine - you're paying tribute to another brand... but I watched the LekkeSlaap ad, and all I'm thinking about is Klippies!Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
They've taken the concept, taken the words, the feel, taken everything about it... changed the wording slightly, but it's one and the same thing?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
They could have done it better... They could have tipped a hat to the Klipdrift ad, and that could have made it work. They could have acknowledged 'we stole generously from this ad'. That could have made it a lot more acceptable.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
Watch the LekkeSlaap ad below, followed by the Klipdrift ad to refresh your memory
Scroll up to listen to Damane's advertising critiques ('zero' discussion from 2:41)
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg2CjtI5ZdQ
