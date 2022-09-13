When algorithms can't help - advice on making those life-changing decisions
- Crunching the numbers can't give you the answers to all of life's problems
- Ross Roberts' new book explores how to make big life decisions that can’t be answered by measurement or calculation
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week Whitfield spoke to Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.
She reviewed "Wild Problems: A Guide to the Decisions That Define Us" by Russ Roberts, host of the award-winning, weekly podcast EconTalk.
The book is described as "a guide to decision-making when you can't crunch the numbers".
It's interesting to reference 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' (Tom Chivers) which tried to do exactly the opposite - tried to rationalise all decision-making into bits and bytes and neat little spread sheets. Roberts actually references that book...Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
This book really goes into, when it comes to making decisions that are about our happiness, our fulfillment, or more specifically 'flourishing'... these sorts of decisions can't be so easily measured and managed in a very utilitarian fashion like economists do on a daily basis.Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist - Flux Trends
Description on Amazon:
Algorithms and apps analyze data and tell you how to beat the traffic, what books to buy, what music to listen to, and even who to date—often with great results.
But what do you do when you face the big decisions of life—the "wild problems" of who to marry, whether to have children, where to move, how to forge a life well-lived—that can’t be solved by measurement or calculation?
In Wild Problems, beloved host of EconTalk Russ Roberts offers puzzled rationalists a way to address these wild problems. He suggests spending less time and energy on the path that promises the most happiness, and more time on figuring out who you actually want to be.
He draws on the experience of great artists, writers, and scientists of the past who found creative ways to navigate life’s biggest questions. And he lays out strategies for reducing the fear and the loss of control that inevitably come when a wild problem requires a leap in the dark.
Ultimately, Roberts asks us to see ourselves and our lives less as a problem to be solved than a mystery to be experienced. There's no right decision waiting to be uncovered by an app or rational analysis. Reality is harder than that and, perhaps, a little more interesting.
