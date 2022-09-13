Investment in TymeBank pays off for Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. 16 September 2022 5:08 PM
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams? "For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They a... 16 September 2022 11:23 AM
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans. 16 September 2022 2:42 PM
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa. 16 September 2022 1:07 PM
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer. 16 September 2022 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms. 14 September 2022 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Investment in TymeBank pays off for Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital

13 September 2022 8:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rain
MTN
Telkom
The Money Show
Johan van Zyl
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
arc
African Rainbow Capital Investments
company results
TymeBank
TymeGlobal

Bruce Whitfield interviews Co-CEO Johan van Zyl after African Rainbow Capital posts its results for the year to end-June.

- African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) has reported an 11.3% increase in its intrinsic portfolio value, to R13 659 million

- Co-CEO Johan van Zyl says Rain's contentious merger offer for Telkom is still in the works

Image: TymeBank ZA on Facebook @tymebankza
Image: TymeBank ZA on Facebook @tymebankza

African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARC) has reported an 11.3% increase in its intrinsic portfolio value, to R13 659 million, for the year to end-June.

The investment group (controlled by billionaire Patrice Motsepe) says the growth is the result of good financial performances by some of the businesses it's invested in despite "constrained" trading conditions.

These include data-only network Rain, TymeBank in South Africa and Tyme Global in Singapore.

RELATED: Motsepe's African Rainbow Capital pours millions more into TymeBank

ARC says an additional R56 million was invested in Rain during the year under review, bringing the value of the ARC Fund's interest to R3.6 billion.

An additional R303 million went into TymeBank and Tyme Global.

The ARC Fund now has an effective interest of 25% in TymeBank, in the form of 49.9% of the 50.1% interest held by ARC FSH.

TymeBank now counts 5 million customers, 36 months after launch.

Bruce Whitfield interviews ARC Co-CEO Johan van Zyl and asks about any frustration around the difference between the value that management puts on the companies and the value the market does.

You know, we work quite hard; we're fairly prudent... Our net asset value is around R10 a share or slightly above, and yet the market only gives us credit for around half or slightly more than half of that, so it's always an issue that we're trying to close that discount.

Johan van Zyl, Co-CEO - African Rainbow Capital

Van Zyl says this one of the reasons why a dividend will have to wait "for a while".

ARC is looking very hard at various contributing factors including its cost structure and also profit participation, he says.

We do have a tail of small businesses and people struggle to understand, which creates an inherent cost... but overall. we're pretty chuffed with what's been achieved.

Johan van Zyl, Co-CEO - African Rainbow Capital

RELATED: 'Who'd have imagined a fight over Telkom!' Rain upsets buyout talks with MTN

Van Zyl says ARC is still busy debating how to structure its contentious merger offer for Telkom, but this should be ready in the next couple of weeks.

Scroll up to listen to the interview with van Zyl




13 September 2022 8:01 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Rain
MTN
Telkom
The Money Show
Johan van Zyl
Bruce Whitfield
Patrice Motsepe
African Rainbow Capital
arc
African Rainbow Capital Investments
company results
TymeBank
TymeGlobal

More from Business

© iamzews/123rf.com

Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place

16 September 2022 3:33 PM

The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.lactalis.co.za

Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?

16 September 2022 2:12 PM

Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ backyardproduction/123rf.com

Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic

15 September 2022 9:31 PM

Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget

15 September 2022 8:26 PM

Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 7:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The entrance to the FNB Randburg branch in Johannesburg.. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.

FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit

15 September 2022 6:47 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chrupka/123rf.com

Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?

15 September 2022 2:32 PM

The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Her Majesty The Queen’s coffin lies at rest in St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland on 12 September 2022. Picture: @RoyalFamily/Twitter

Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession

15 September 2022 1:01 PM

The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Suthep Onsrithong/123rf.com

How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates

15 September 2022 12:18 PM

The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: SA Express. Picture: Pixabay

Sad day for aviation sector as SA Express enters final liquidation, says union

15 September 2022 9:32 AM

Local regional airline SA express was placed in final liquidation on Wednesday following an order granted by the South Gauteng High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted

Politics

Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend

Local

Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard

Sport

EWN Highlights

Property market still favourable for buyers despite inflation, says expert

16 September 2022 6:14 PM

Most COVID-19 variants found in Africa came from abroad, study finds

16 September 2022 5:58 PM

Family of SA man stuck in UAE march to Pretoria embassy to demand his return

16 September 2022 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA