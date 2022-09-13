Minister Patel tears into IDC in its own report - is the criticism fair?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor at Business Insider.
- Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel criticised the Industrial Development Corporation publicly, in its own annual report
- "The IDC made a bit of a song and dance about the job creation it was responsible for... and Minister Patel is simply saying it's a drop in the ocean" says Business Insider's Phillip de Wet
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) reported on Tuesday that it approved funding of R16 billion during the year to end-June, in an economy it describes as substantially depressed.
The number represents a 146% increase from the R6.5 billion in funding approvals for the previous financial year.
However the IDC came in for criticism from Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel in its own annual report, notes Phillip de Wet (Associate Editor at Business Insider).
RELATED: IDC funding approvals up by 146%, with disbursements seeing 14% growth to R7.2bn
Patel finds that the development finance institution needs to invest a lot more money with black industrialists, other black-owned businesses, and women and youth enterprises.
"It also needs to help fix everything from electricity to state service delivery" writes de Wet in an article published on the business platform.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Business Insider's Phillip de Wet on The Money Show.
The context of the criticism by the Minister responsible for the IDC is important, de Wet says.
He emphasizes that it comes not as an off-the-cuff mention in a speech or remark to a small group of people.
This is on page 7 of the annual report by the IDC....This is where the Minister who is responsible for the IDC comes out and, quite bluntly, says "not good enough!".Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider
De Wet feels Minister Patel is unhappy about the IDC's general performance, broadly speaking.
The IDC made a bit of a song and dance about the job creation it was responsible for - about 27 000 jobs they either created or saved, and Minister Patel is simply saying it's a drop in the ocean, not enough to make an impact.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider
And then he gets down into the details as well... The IDC says look at how much they spent on black industrialists... on transformation... The Minister says: Not enough, you need to do better.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider
He talks about how the IDC needs closer linkages to the DTIC in order to solve problems that include service delivery, how it needs to be involved in the current energy crisis... I end up feeling kind of sorry for the IDC... What the Minister is putting in front of it is rather extensive.Phillip de Wet, Associate Editor - Business Insider
Scroll up to listen to the interview with de Wet
Source : Reinart Toerien/Eyewitness News
