Considering emigration? Where? 'Cause the world is going to hell in a handbasket





Refilwe Moloto received a question from a listener who wants to emigrate. Moloto has empathy, but basically argues that there is nowhere safe to run to.

Question from a listener:

My wife and I are looking into emigrating. Where does one start? What are the basics? I just need five years away from South Africa. I will come back when things are better.

Moloto’s answer:

Honey, I know how you feel. I love this place so much, but sometimes I just want a breather.

Nevertheless, Moloto then argues that the world “cracked” and started deglobalizing during the Global Financial Crisis. She says it has not recovered.

Since 2008, countries have been curling back into themselves… They want to close borders; they don’t want immigrants… They don’t care about climate change, ‘You die over there; I don’t care’… Refilwe Moloto, Presenter - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

There’s this terrible psyche in the world now that goes, ‘Us first’… xenophobia… Brexit… rightwing politicians across Europe… Refilwe Moloto, Presenter - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

I understand why you want to emigrate, but the world is not what it used to be… It’s angry, selfish, and inward-looking. I’m scared to go back to New York. I think I will get shot. Refilwe Moloto, Presenter - Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

