Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day





Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.

- The Nigerian government is estimated to have lost $4 billion in revenue due to oil theft last year alone

- In recent weeks the threat of oil bunkering has been one of the key reasons for lower output says Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas

@ 06photo/123rf.com

Oil producer Nigeria is having to deal with not only the current uncertainty in markets, but the daily theft of crude oil amounting to millions of US dollars.

The country's production has fallen to a 25-year low - in August it produced 1.18 million barrels per day, the lowest daily average output since 1997.

RELATED: Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding

In recent weeks, the threat of oil bunkering has been one of the key reasons for lower output says Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director at Signal Risk).

Bunkering is a term covering all acts of oil theft including diversion to illegal refineries, smuggling and unauthorized loading of ships.

If you take the stats holistically, 400 000 barrels of crude oil are being stolen daily - this is around $40 million in daily revenue losses... Last year it's estimated that around $4 billion was lost by the Nigerian government due to oil theft. Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

The situation is concerning says Gopaldas, especially in view of elections scheduled for early 2023.

The scale of this suggests that it is not just militants and local communities; it suggests that members of the military, the political elite, the national oil company are all involved, so that's also quite distressing. Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

Given this happens in times of high oil prices and close to the election, it's definitely a concern to investors... And on a macro level low oil production means low revenues which puts pressure on forex reserves, which could then result in some unorthodox policy measures by the administration... something worth watching quite closely in the run-up to elections. Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk

Scroll to the top to listen to Gopaldas' Africa business news update (Nigeria discussion at 7:16)