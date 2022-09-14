Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas, Director at Signal Risk.
- The Nigerian government is estimated to have lost $4 billion in revenue due to oil theft last year alone
- In recent weeks the threat of oil bunkering has been one of the key reasons for lower output says Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas
Oil producer Nigeria is having to deal with not only the current uncertainty in markets, but the daily theft of crude oil amounting to millions of US dollars.
The country's production has fallen to a 25-year low - in August it produced 1.18 million barrels per day, the lowest daily average output since 1997.
RELATED: Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
In recent weeks, the threat of oil bunkering has been one of the key reasons for lower output says Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas (Director at Signal Risk).
Bunkering is a term covering all acts of oil theft including diversion to illegal refineries, smuggling and unauthorized loading of ships.
If you take the stats holistically, 400 000 barrels of crude oil are being stolen daily - this is around $40 million in daily revenue losses... Last year it's estimated that around $4 billion was lost by the Nigerian government due to oil theft.Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk
The situation is concerning says Gopaldas, especially in view of elections scheduled for early 2023.
The scale of this suggests that it is not just militants and local communities; it suggests that members of the military, the political elite, the national oil company are all involved, so that's also quite distressing.Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk
Given this happens in times of high oil prices and close to the election, it's definitely a concern to investors... And on a macro level low oil production means low revenues which puts pressure on forex reserves, which could then result in some unorthodox policy measures by the administration... something worth watching quite closely in the run-up to elections.Ronak Gopaldas, Director and Africa analyst - Signal Risk
Scroll to the top to listen to Gopaldas' Africa business news update (Nigeria discussion at 7:16)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/06photo/06photo1602/06photo160200089/52355828-petroleum-pipeline.jpg
More from Business
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.Read More
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?
The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates
The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.Read More
More from Africa
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years.Read More
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?
A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Non-bank finance is key in ESG
While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.Read More
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.Read More
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More