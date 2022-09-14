Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'
Lester Kiewit interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:51).
Famine is imminent in Somalia, according to UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.
“I have been shocked to my core these past few days by the level of pain and suffering we see so many Somalis enduring,” said Griffiths.
RELATED: Put climate crisis warning labels on petrol pumps: Public health expert
About 7.1 million people, almost half the population, need food assistance while one out of five children is facing life-threatening malnutrition.
The country is facing the worst drought in 40 years.
In 2011, a famine in Somalia killed over 250 000 people, half of them children.
They have missed four rainy seasons… By October, they’ll have famine…Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report
Kiewit interviewed Cornish - skip to 1:51.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_16704652_children-stretch-out-their-hands-at-the-dadaab-refugee-camp-where-thousands-of-somalian-wait-for-hel.html
More from Business
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
FirstRand declares record dividend as it returns to pre-pandemic profit
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Allan Pullinger after FirstRand posts its results for the year to end-June.Read More
Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?
The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
How to qualify for discounts on municipal services and property rates
The City of Cape Town has a programme to help qualifying residents pay municipal rates and taxes.Read More
More from World
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine
Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up.Read More
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
[WATCH] Old age home hires stripper to entertain residents
Online outrage has forced the nursing home to apologise for getting a stripper to entertain its wheelchair-bound tenants.Read More
Operation London Bridge could send the UK into a technical recession
The United Kingdom (UK) is in the midst of Operation London Bridge following the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week.Read More
Tortured Russian anti-war protestors make genius plan to identify tormentor
The 24 young women used information from a data leak to expose their oppressor, who they called "the man in black".Read More
Is Ukraine starting to win the war?
Ukraine has driven Russian forces from the Kharkiv region in a stunning and lightning-fast offensive.Read More
5 Queen Elizabeth quotes: 'Let us not take ourselves too seriously.'
During her reign, Queen Elizabeth wanted leaders to work together and condemned racism.Read More
Ukraine-Russia conflict not likely to dominate Ramaphosa-Biden talks - Expert
President Ramaphosa is expected to take his official international trip to the White House this Friday.Read More
More from Africa
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place
The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure.Read More
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day
Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lostRead More
The legacy of Queen Elizabeth II: Why it's naive to blindly celebrate her reign
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II died, leaving the world divided on how to respond to the news of her passing.Read More
Silicon Zanzibar: Island paradise positioning itself as Africa's new tech hub
Zanzibar has launched an initiative to attract tech companies and their staff to the island group off the coast of Tanzania.Read More
Is Ethiopia descending into civil war again?
A massacre in Oromia starkly indicates that Ethiopia is back at war with itself, reports The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish.Read More
Non-bank finance is key in ESG
While micro-finance has its detractors, it has the potential to be a critical part of the ESG investment landscape.Read More
Home Affairs says this is the last time Zim visa applications will be extended
This means that Zimbabwean nationals have until the 30 June next year to apply.Read More
SA's Aspen strikes 4-vaccine deal with Indian producer after COVID vax letdown
Aspen Pharmacare will manufacture four Aspen-branded vaccines for Africa under the agreement with the Serum Institute of India.Read More
Zim hospital offers to pay bill of migrant patient rebuked by Limpopo MEC
A video of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba berating a Zimbabwean woman for seeking treatment in SA went viral this week.Read More