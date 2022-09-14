Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia'





Lester Kiewit interviews The Africa Report’s Jean-Jacques Cornish (skip to 1:51).

Famine is imminent in Somalia, according to UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths.

“I have been shocked to my core these past few days by the level of pain and suffering we see so many Somalis enduring,” said Griffiths.

© homeros/123rf.com

About 7.1 million people, almost half the population, need food assistance while one out of five children is facing life-threatening malnutrition.

The country is facing the worst drought in 40 years.

In 2011, a famine in Somalia killed over 250 000 people, half of them children.

They have missed four rainy seasons… By October, they’ll have famine… Jean-Jacques Cornish, The Africa Report

