'A lot of work to be done still' as SA marks National Recycling Week





Africa Melane was joined by Kate Stubbs - Business Development and Marketing Director at Interwaste to talk about perceptions and myths around recycling, and the work that still needs to be done to improve recycling behaviours as South Africa marks National Recycling Week.

South Africans generate about 122 million tons of waste a year, only 10 percent is recycled, with a lot of the waste illegally dumped or disposed of in landfills.

The theme for National Recycling Week this year is "Let's get Real" which puts emphasis on more action that needs to be taken to sort out waste problems and take more responsibility when it comes to recycling in the country.

Recycling is not only good for our environment, it is good for job creation, job opportunities, and putting secondary resources into creating a different product. Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste

There is definitely a shift to more positive behaviour, however, there's a lot of work to be done. Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste

One of the most important parts of fixing this issue is separation - which means sorting your waste.

The process is not too technical.

You can start by trying to separate your wet waste from your dry waste and this is something you can practise at home or at work, advised Stubbs.

To be part of the solution:

Teach yourself and always stay up-to-date by using free online resources to learn about new legislation and new solutions. Reduce contamination and separate your waste wherever you are and support your local waste reclaimers.