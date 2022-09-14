'A lot of work to be done still' as SA marks National Recycling Week
Africa Melane was joined by Kate Stubbs - Business Development and Marketing Director at Interwaste to talk about perceptions and myths around recycling, and the work that still needs to be done to improve recycling behaviours as South Africa marks National Recycling Week.
South Africans generate about 122 million tons of waste a year, only 10 percent is recycled, with a lot of the waste illegally dumped or disposed of in landfills.
The theme for National Recycling Week this year is "Let's get Real" which puts emphasis on more action that needs to be taken to sort out waste problems and take more responsibility when it comes to recycling in the country.
Recycling is not only good for our environment, it is good for job creation, job opportunities, and putting secondary resources into creating a different product.Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste
There is definitely a shift to more positive behaviour, however, there's a lot of work to be done.Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste
One of the most important parts of fixing this issue is separation - which means sorting your waste.
The process is not too technical.
You can start by trying to separate your wet waste from your dry waste and this is something you can practise at home or at work, advised Stubbs.
To be part of the solution:
- Teach yourself and always stay up-to-date by using free online resources to learn about new legislation and new solutions.
- Reduce contamination and separate your waste wherever you are and support your local waste reclaimers.
Be very present about your impact.Kate Stubbs, Business Development and Marketing Director - Interwaste
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/aI4RJ--Mw4I
More from Lifestyle
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up
Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans.Read More
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?
Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.Read More
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa
A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa.Read More
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable
Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.Read More
The lowdown on JWST and the Big Bang theory
Refilwe spoke with Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA.Read More
Cape Town City Guide: 5 weekend plans under R400
Whether your ideal weekend includes exercise, a drink or learning something new, here are five reasons to leave the house this weekend.Read More
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic
Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.Read More
Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start
The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.Read More
Life hacks: How to make your bra work for you?
Most adult women wear a bra daily, but if you are rushing to get it off at the end of the day you could be wearing the wrong size.Read More