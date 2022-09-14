Is it sustainable to continue providing the R350 SRD grant?





John Maytham spoke to Fin24 journalist Carol Paton about Treasury potentially scaling back the social relief of distress (SRD) grant.

© zakspeed271/123rf.com

For many South Africans, the SRD grant was the difference between eating and going hungry, especially during the pandemic.

However, living on only R350 a month is impossible, and people have tried to call for an extension or increase of the grant, which would put a strain on Treasury and the national budget.

Nobody would expect anyone to live off R350 a month, it is not enough. So the pressure will always be there to increase [it]. Carol Paton, Fin 24 journalist

According to Paton, National Treasury suggested that the grant was unsustainable as there are other matters that it would rather be budgeting for such as public employment programs and managing debt.

