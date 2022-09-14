New campaign calls for straightforward food labelling for all SA products
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Nzama Mbalati, programmes manager at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA).
• Lifestyle related diseases such as heart disease, hypertension and some cancers kill up to 43% of people in South Africa, according HEALA.
• Front-of-package label regulations have already been implemented in at least 10 countries, including Argentina, Mexico and Chile.
Civil society organisation, HEALA is rolling out a media campaign in September, to encourage more transparent food packaging labels.
South Africa suffers from associated non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and diabetes – all of which are consequences of the country’s broken food system, says HEALA.
Mbalati adds that the current labelling system is complex, intimidating and for the average consumer, difficult to understand.
This leaves South African consumers vulnerable and unaware of the dangers of consuming products that are high in sugar, salt and fat.
If you have not studied food, you would not be able to understand. There is a big problem in actually how we can comprehend or know the food we are eating.Nzama Mbalati, Programmes manager - Healthy Living Alliance
He advises a different approach to food labelling - especially foods high in sugar, salt and fat.
Food with a higher threshold that possess a risk of health conditions should be labelled as such…Nzama Mbalati, Programmes manager - Healthy Living Alliance
To show your support head over to what’s in our food’s website or visit HEALA.org for more information..
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_160556634_consumerism-and-consumption-female-customer-in-disposable-face-mask-choosing-dairy-products-holding-.html?vti=nfwf6hai319g8pw669-1-4
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More