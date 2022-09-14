New campaign calls for straightforward food labelling for all SA products





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Nzama Mbalati, programmes manager at Healthy Living Alliance (HEALA).

• Lifestyle related diseases such as heart disease, hypertension and some cancers kill up to 43% of people in South Africa, according HEALA.

• Front-of-package label regulations have already been implemented in at least 10 countries, including Argentina, Mexico and Chile.

Civil society organisation, HEALA is rolling out a media campaign in September, to encourage more transparent food packaging labels.

South Africa suffers from associated non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and diabetes – all of which are consequences of the country’s broken food system, says HEALA.

Mbalati adds that the current labelling system is complex, intimidating and for the average consumer, difficult to understand.

This leaves South African consumers vulnerable and unaware of the dangers of consuming products that are high in sugar, salt and fat.

If you have not studied food, you would not be able to understand. There is a big problem in actually how we can comprehend or know the food we are eating. Nzama Mbalati, Programmes manager - Healthy Living Alliance

He advises a different approach to food labelling - especially foods high in sugar, salt and fat.

Food with a higher threshold that possess a risk of health conditions should be labelled as such… Nzama Mbalati, Programmes manager - Healthy Living Alliance

