What will happen to Queen Elizabeth's corgis now that she's passed away?





Refilwe Moloto speaks to the former chair and current treasurer of the Cape Welsh Corgi Club, Angela Whitehead, about Queen Elizabeth II's deep adoration for corgis.

Queen Elizabeth II has left her corgis to Prince Andrew following her passing last week.

She was photographed with her beloved pack of corgis so often that she became synonymous with the breed.

The breed is known for being smart, tough and loyal.

The ones that she left behind are going to Prince Andrew. He gave her the last two puppies before her death. Angela Whitehead, treasurer - Cape Welsh Corgi Club

