Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
CAPE TOWN - What little hope local Justin Bieber fans had that his Justice World Tour would happen in South Africa, has now been extinguished.
Concert organisers, Big Concerts, on Wednesday released a statement on social media confirming the cancellation of the South African concerts.
Big Concerts and AEG Presents regret to confirm that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled.
All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information.
We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in South Africa in the future.
Earlier this month, the singer announced that he was taking a break from his world tour as he needed to make his health a priority.
Two months ago, Bieber pushed back the North American leg of his tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.
However, to the delight of fans, Bieber recently went back on the road, performing six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil. He subsequently said that his return to the stage was premature.
Bieber did not give an estimated timeline of his recovery or indicate whether the Justice tour would ever resume.
This article first appeared on KFM : Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled
