Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. 16 September 2022 5:08 PM
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams? "For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They a... 16 September 2022 11:23 AM
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted Delivered to you every afternoon. 16 September 2022 3:50 PM
DA rejects panel selected to look into Ramaphosa's possible impeachment John Maytham speaks to Siviwe Gwarube, Chief Whip of the Democratic Alliance. 16 September 2022 5:59 AM
The Midday Report Express: Panel to probe allegations against Ramaphosa Delivered to you every afternoon. 15 September 2022 5:53 PM
View all Politics
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours? Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa. 16 September 2022 2:12 PM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans. 16 September 2022 2:42 PM
This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa. 16 September 2022 1:07 PM
Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer. 16 September 2022 12:23 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend... 16 September 2022 1:59 PM
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy. 16 September 2022 12:58 PM
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting i... 16 September 2022 10:40 AM
View all Sport
Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen. 16 September 2022 2:05 PM
France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking? Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show. 14 September 2022 9:38 PM
Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms. 14 September 2022 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Fleeing Russians leave unmarked mass graves in newly liberated area of Ukraine Evidence of Russian atrocities and murder of civilians in areas they occupied until recently is piling up. 16 September 2022 12:45 PM
33 million people affected by Pakistan floods - Islamic Relief Refilwe Moloto speaks to Tufail Hussain of Islamic Relief Worldwide about the disaster relief efforts in Pakistan. 16 September 2022 9:55 AM
Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%. 15 September 2022 9:31 PM
View all World
Africans are adopting 5G devices, even before the infrastructure is in place The adoption of 5G-enabled devices in Africa is rapidly gaining pace, despite lagging infrastructure. 16 September 2022 3:33 PM
Nigeria oil production drops as 400 000 barrels' worth stolen every day Oil bunkering is a key reason for lower output- oil is siphoned from major transport lines and millions of dollars in revenue lost 14 September 2022 7:14 PM
Climate crisis: 'By October there’ll be famine in Somalia' A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Somalia which is in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years. 14 September 2022 9:37 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: With great power comes great responsibility for the media It is essential that we protect our freedom as the media and that means we have to act responsibly, writes Mandy Wiener. 15 September 2022 6:00 AM
Why is Elton Jantjies a 'stud' but Zeenat Simjee a 'slut'? The media and society have glaring double standards when it comes to men and women who have affairs. 14 September 2022 1:02 PM
[WATCH] Rip-off of classic Klipdrift ad 'uncreative'. Does it work for you? Remember 'met eish'? An accommodation booking platform copies the famous Klippies ad but doesn't pay any tribute to that brand. 13 September 2022 9:23 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled

14 September 2022 9:22 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Justin Bieber
Big Concerts

Big Concerts confirmed the cancellation on their social media platforms.

CAPE TOWN - What little hope local Justin Bieber fans had that his Justice World Tour would happen in South Africa, has now been extinguished.

Concert organisers, Big Concerts, on Wednesday released a statement on social media confirming the cancellation of the South African concerts.

Big Concerts and AEG Presents regret to confirm that Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour South African dates have been cancelled.

All fans that purchased tickets from Ticketmaster will receive a full refund and will be contacted by Ticketmaster directly. Fans do not need to take any action. Please keep an eye on your inbox for further information.

We wish Justin a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in South Africa in the future.

Earlier this month, the singer announced that he was taking a break from his world tour as he needed to make his health a priority.

Two months ago, Bieber pushed back the North American leg of his tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

However, to the delight of fans, Bieber recently went back on the road, performing six live shows in Europe as well as the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil. He subsequently said that his return to the stage was premature.

Bieber did not give an estimated timeline of his recovery or indicate whether the Justice tour would ever resume.


This article first appeared on KFM : Justin Bieber’s 'Justice World Tour' South African dates officially cancelled




14 September 2022 9:22 AM
by Ruth Smith
Tags:
Justin Bieber
Big Concerts

More from Lifestyle

© marcobonfanti / 123rf

Help protect local marine life with Two Oceans Aquarium's beach clean-up

16 September 2022 2:42 PM

Saturday is International Coastal Clean-up Day, a day to raise awareness about plastic pollution in our oceans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.lactalis.co.za

Everyone has a favourite Steri Stumpie (since 1970!) – what is yours?

16 September 2022 2:12 PM

Steri Stumpie is celebrating 52 years of giving joy to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Carlo Saio is walking from Uganda to South Africa to proved east Africans with wheelchairs. Picture: facebook.com/carlo.saio.1

This Kenyan's walking from Uganda to SA to fund wheelchairs for east Africa

16 September 2022 1:07 PM

A Kenyan man, Carlo Luis Saio, is walking from Uganda to South Africa in efforts to provide mobility to east Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anele Mdoda. Picture: facebook.com/MdodaAnele

Anele Mdoda's early exposure to radio made her dream reachable

16 September 2022 12:23 PM

Anele Mdoda is a South African television personality, radio presenter, author and executive producer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An image from the James Webb Space Telescope. Picture: @NASAUniverse/Twitter

The lowdown on JWST and the Big Bang theory

16 September 2022 10:27 AM

Refilwe spoke with Carl Lindemann, a member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: geoffsp / 123rf

Cape Town City Guide: 5 weekend plans under R400

16 September 2022 7:21 AM

Whether your ideal weekend includes exercise, a drink or learning something new, here are five reasons to leave the house this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ backyardproduction/123rf.com

Ethereum completes ‘The Merge’: Why energy-saving upgrade touted as historic

15 September 2022 9:31 PM

Cryptocurrency 'mining' eats electricity and Ethereum says its long-awaited upgrade should cut its energy consumption by 99.9%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ goodluz/123rf

Teaching your teen about investment - annual JSE challenge a good start

15 September 2022 7:10 PM

The Investment Challenge is open to high school and university students and encourages parents to start the conversation at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© romankosolapov/123rf.com

Life hacks: How to make your bra work for you?

15 September 2022 3:40 PM

Most adult women wear a bra daily, but if you are rushing to get it off at the end of the day you could be wearing the wrong size.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© chrupka/123rf.com

Muizenberg man wrongly charged R120K for petrol – but who has that kind of cash?

15 September 2022 2:32 PM

The internet is going nuts over a man who paid R120 000 for petrol instead of R1200. Who has that kind of money on hand?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Actor Melt Sieberhagen shares his favourite tunes on CapeTalk

16 September 2022 2:05 PM

On Sunday from 10 am to 11 am, we're handing over control of our playlist to Melt Sieberhagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

France's Canal+ increases stake in MultiChoice. What are they thinking?

14 September 2022 9:38 PM

Just what does French broadcaster Canal+ see in DStv operator MultiChoice? asks The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journalist Mia Spies spins her favourite tunes on CapeTalk

9 September 2022 2:47 PM

On Sunday from 10am to 11am, we're handing over control of our playlist to journalist and presenter Mia Spies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More than just Fyn - Cape Town eatery listed among world's best

8 September 2022 8:47 AM

The Parliament Street eatery has been listed 37th on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Justin Bieber. Image credit: @evanpaterakis and @justinbieber on Instagram

Bad news for SA Beliebers as Justin Bieber cancels world tour

7 September 2022 11:30 AM

The Canadian singer says the tour has taken a toll on his health and he needs to 'take a break from touring' for the time being.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: @connie_chiume

Connie Chiume: Telling SA stories kept me consistent for 45 years

5 September 2022 12:26 PM

Chuime was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 13th Annual 2022 South Africa Film and Television Awards in Sun City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pavelmuravev/123rf.com

Your guide to the best Safta-winning local content to stream

5 September 2022 11:52 AM

'Tali’s Baby Diary', 'Reyka', 'I Am All Girls' and 'Glasshouse' were among the winners at the SAFTAs this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Music found me: Nomfusi

3 September 2022 3:36 PM

Two-time SAMA nominee, Nomfusi says music makes her feel seen and heard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Steinhoff chief executive officer Markus Jooste. Picture: Eyewitness News

[WATCH] Showmax drops trailer for 'Steinheist' documentary series

3 September 2022 2:16 PM

Showmax's three-part documentary series about the biggest corporate scam in South African history premieres in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caleb Payne. Picture: Screenshot

'I am blessed' - Caleb Payne on his Youth Oscar nomination in Hollywood

2 September 2022 3:24 PM

Payne could become the first South African in history to win a Youth Oscar award at a ceremony to be held October in Los Angeles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine

Local

The Midday Report Express: Public Protector demands suspension be lifted

Politics

Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend

Local

EWN Highlights

Property market still favourable for buyers despite inflation, says expert

16 September 2022 6:14 PM

Most COVID-19 variants found in Africa came from abroad, study finds

16 September 2022 5:58 PM

Family of SA man stuck in UAE march to Pretoria embassy to demand his return

16 September 2022 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA