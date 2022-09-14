16-year-old among 3 arrested in connection with murder of restaurant owner
- Three suspects aged 23, 18 and 16 are due to make a court appearance in Athlone once they have been charged with murder and hijacking.
- According to reports, Mr Tuzee had tried to “fight off the perpetrators” but suffered multiple stab wounds.
- Police are warning members of the public to use extra caution when using social media to buy and sell items.
Three people, including a teenager of 16 are being held on suspicion of the murder and hijacking of a Cape Town restaurant owner.
Fifty-one-year-old Ben Tuzee, co-owner of popular Glencairn eatery - Dixies, was attacked and killed in Browns Farm, Philippi last Tuesday.
Police say Tuzee and his niece were lured to the area after advertising a television for sale on social media.
"[They] were requested by a potential buyer to make the delivery at Msenge Street at around 09:45. Upon their arrival at the agreed location, the victim and his niece came under attack by three suspects, who fled with his vehicle after he sustained a fatal stab wound," said SAPS in a statement.
They added that Mr Tuzee's murder is not being regarded as an isolated incident.
"We are aware of more incidents where victims who made use of social media platforms to advertise items fell victim after they were requested to make the delivery to areas in Nyanga such as Browns Farm and Crossroads."
Cops are warning the public to use extra caution when using social media to buy and sell items and never to travel to areas unfamiliar to them or which have "higher levels of crime."
The three suspects are due to appear in court in Athlone.
