'People can't uproot their lives after spending 15 years in SA' - ZEP attorney





Refilwe Moloto spoke to Advocate Simba Chitando, a legal representative for some of Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders whose residency in South Africa stands to disappear.

• Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Tuesday about the most recent extension for permit renewals.

• Motsoaledi said that Home Affairs was in the process of hiring an additional 200 immigration officers, from 240 to 540 per year, to ramp up operations in rooting out illegal immigrants.

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

"We will deal with them the same way we deal with someone who is in the country illegally and overstayed. There is punishment for that,'' said Motsoaledi.

A group of lobby groups such as the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association, Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), Zimbabwean Immigration Federation (ZIF) and Zimbabwean Diaspora Association NPC are seeking to overturn government’s decision not to renew the permit.

Chitando added that it is misguided to expect permit holders, some who have been in the country since the early 2000s, to uproot their entire lives within a 12-month period.

The real point is that these people have been [here], the exemption permit holders have been in the country for more than 15 years, you can’t uproot them. Simba Chitando, Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders' legal representative

You can’t uproot your kids out of school, you cannot find where you going to stay… the people just can’t up and leave. Simba Chitando, Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders' legal representative

A sizeable number of permit holders have made economic contributions to the country. Some bought property how are they going to get out of their bond, he explained.

You can’t ask someone who was paying a bond for 15, 20 years… and then say in 12 months this financial arrangement must end. Simba Chitando, Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders' legal representative

