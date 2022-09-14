'People can't uproot their lives after spending 15 years in SA' - ZEP attorney
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Advocate Simba Chitando, a legal representative for some of Zimbabwean exemption permit (ZEP) holders whose residency in South Africa stands to disappear.
• Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Tuesday about the most recent extension for permit renewals.
• Motsoaledi said that Home Affairs was in the process of hiring an additional 200 immigration officers, from 240 to 540 per year, to ramp up operations in rooting out illegal immigrants.
"We will deal with them the same way we deal with someone who is in the country illegally and overstayed. There is punishment for that,'' said Motsoaledi.
A group of lobby groups such as the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit Holders Association, Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF), Zimbabwean Immigration Federation (ZIF) and Zimbabwean Diaspora Association NPC are seeking to overturn government’s decision not to renew the permit.
Chitando added that it is misguided to expect permit holders, some who have been in the country since the early 2000s, to uproot their entire lives within a 12-month period.
The real point is that these people have been [here], the exemption permit holders have been in the country for more than 15 years, you can’t uproot them.Simba Chitando, Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders' legal representative
You can’t uproot your kids out of school, you cannot find where you going to stay… the people just can’t up and leave.Simba Chitando, Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders' legal representative
A sizeable number of permit holders have made economic contributions to the country. Some bought property how are they going to get out of their bond, he explained.
You can’t ask someone who was paying a bond for 15, 20 years… and then say in 12 months this financial arrangement must end.Simba Chitando, Zimbabwean Exemption Permit holders' legal representative
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_152547904_south-africa-and-zimbabwe-two-flags-on-flagpoles-and-blue-cloudy-sky-background.html?vti=lqs4zbavz68sudu40y-1-30
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More