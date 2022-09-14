Hostile pet owner facing jail after SPCA rescues dogs from cramped cages
- The SPCA had to call for back up from SAPS and Law Enforcement for help after a dog owner became hostile
- The man had ignored several warnings by SCPA inspectors to remove two animals from cramped cages - “Our Inspectors are not deterred by intimidation tactics or threats. We have a job to do – to protect animals,” SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse
A dog owner is facing 12 months behind bars and a hefty fine, after two of his animals were removed following repeated warnings from the SPCA.
The man was told in August that the conditions in which he was keeping his two pit-bull type dogs were unsuitable and was asked to remove them from the small cage in which they were being kept.
“Our inspectors investigated the same day and found two dogs in a very small cage of sorts. When questioned about why the dogs were in a cage, the owner said there wasn’t enough space for the children to play.”
After several follow-up inspections and more warnings, the owner refused to comply and continued to keep the dogs caged up.
Last week, while attempting to remove the animals, the SPCA was forced to call back up in the form of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement after the owner became hostile.
Both dogs were eventually removed in line with an order issued by the Bellville Magistrates Court.
“Our Inspectors are not deterred by intimidation tactics or threats. We have a job to do – to protect animals,” said SPCA Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse.
RELATED: SPCA officer threatened after confiscating dog being illegally used for begging
