Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town
- Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens took place at the DHL Stadium in Greenpoint last week.
- Australia and Fiji were crowned women's and men’s champions respectively of the quadrennial tournament.
- More than 105,000 spectators attended the tournament between Friday 9 September 2022 and Sunday 11 September 2022.
RELATED: Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town
With the gees and thrill of Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens having died down, the official attendance figures have been released.
They reveal that a record-breaking 105,000 sports fans packed into the DHL Stadium in Green Point between Friday and Sunday.
That's more than attended the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco, which previously held the record for visitor numbers.
It was amazing to see the fans come out in their numbers to watch Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens. The atmosphere was amazing and the action on the field kept the fans on the edge of their seats.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
We would also like to express our gratitude to World Rugby for their confidence in Cape Town's ability to host major events. It was a pleasure to host the more than 105,000 sports lovers in our beautiful city.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
A total of 84 matches were played over three days, with Australia and Fiji eventually crowned women's and men’s champions of the quadrennial tournament.
RELATED: SA's future rugby stars scouted at first ever Cape Flats 7s event
Source : Supplied
More from Sport
'Plain old consistency' says Cato Louw on defending the Woman in Radio Award
The 17th edition of Africa’s longest-running women’s sport recognition platform - the Momentum gsport Awards saw Cato Louw defend her crown when she won the Woman in Radio Award for the second year in a row.Read More
Rugby: The URC kick-offs on Friday with more SA teams onboard
The first seven rounds of the URC begin as 16 teams compete for the trophy.Read More
Boucher named head coach of IPL's Mumbai Indians
Boucher revealed he’d be leaving his current post with the Proteas at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting in October. The former wicketkeeper expressed his desire to pursue other opportunities following a stint that lasted 3 years with the national team.Read More
Champions Stormers ready to get the defence of the URC title under way
The Stormers are the inaugural URC champions after beating the Bulls in the final in Cape Town in 2022.Read More
Roger that! Federer announces his retirement from tennis at the age of 41
Roger Federer won 20 grand slam titles and retires as one of the greats of the game.Read More
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi explores 'new game plan' as crypto brand ambassador
The Springbok skipper has teamed up with Luno for an educational campaign on crypto investing.Read More
How to prep for Sanlam Cape Town Marathon with Virgin Active (non-members too)
As the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is just 38 Days away, Virgin Active comes to the rescue for preparations.Read More
Blitzboks welcome the world to Cape Town
With just over two days to kick off, all 40 Sevens team gathered at the top of Signal Hill in Cape Town for the official World Cup photoshoot.Read More
Bavuma to lead Proteas at T20 World Cup, Stubbs named in squad
Temba Bavuma is expected to recover in time from the injury that kept him out of the current tour to England and will lead the team.Read More
More from Local
Government plans to destroy 8.5 million doses of COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine
Vaccines were an important part of managing the COVID-19 pandemic but it seems that vaccination is no longer a priority.Read More
Testicular Cancer Awareness: Men should have monthly testicle checkups
September marks Testicular Cancer Awareness Month.Read More
Eskom extends stage 4 load shedding into the weekend
The ailing power utility further announced that stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 am on MondayRead More
Following Jagersfontein dam burst, how safe are SA's dams?
"For the bigger dams, the bigger water schemes and so forth are usually very well designed, which is a good starting point. They are not likely to fail rapidly and unexpectedly unless you have a really massive flood."Read More
CoCT deploys investigative resources to clamp down on kidnappings
The City aims to extend its role in combating kidnappings within visible policing - which often does little to stop sophisticated crime.Read More
Govt must review mine regulations on infrastructure development - Expert
The Jagersfontein community and surrounding areas in Free State have accused the mine of operating without a valid license and not contributing to infrastructure and development.Read More
Social media attacks create a dangerous climate for journalists: Adriaan Basson
A legal journalist has recently been the target of attacks, alleging that she is a criminal on Twitter.Read More
Is the deployment of LEAP officers helping to reduce crime in the Western Cape?
John Maytham speaks to Jean Redpath, the senior researcher at the Dullah Omar Institute.Read More
Expect to see 'significant improvement' in airports- Acsa ups maintenance budget
Airports Company SA cut back when COVID ravaged the travel industry - now it's catching up on maintenance.Read More