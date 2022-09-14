Record numbers attended Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town





The DHL Stadium in Cape Town hosted the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens tournament. Picture: Supplied

- Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens took place at the DHL Stadium in Greenpoint last week.

- Australia and Fiji were crowned women's and men’s champions respectively of the quadrennial tournament.

- More than 105,000 spectators attended the tournament between Friday 9 September 2022 and Sunday 11 September 2022.

With the gees and thrill of Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens having died down, the official attendance figures have been released.

They reveal that a record-breaking 105,000 sports fans packed into the DHL Stadium in Green Point between Friday and Sunday.

That's more than attended the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens (RWC 7s) in San Francisco, which previously held the record for visitor numbers.

It was amazing to see the fans come out in their numbers to watch Africa's first ever Rugby World Cup Sevens. The atmosphere was amazing and the action on the field kept the fans on the edge of their seats. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

We would also like to express our gratitude to World Rugby for their confidence in Cape Town's ability to host major events. It was a pleasure to host the more than 105,000 sports lovers in our beautiful city. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

A total of 84 matches were played over three days, with Australia and Fiji eventually crowned women's and men’s champions of the quadrennial tournament.

