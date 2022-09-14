Rapidly switching to renewables will save trillions – Oxford University study
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Ditching fossil fuels for renewable energy would save the world more than R200 trillion (US$12 trillion) by 2050, according to a study by researchers from Oxford University.
The report shows that the belief that rapidly switching to renewables would be expensive is patently wrong.
'Renewables now half the price of coal – that's where the money's at'
“Our central conclusion is that we should go full speed ahead with the green energy transition because it's going to save us money," said Professor Doyne Farmer.
“The faster we go, the more we will save," concurred Dr Rupert Way.
Overall, fossil fuel is getting very expensive, so why aren’t we harvesting more solar, wind, and other forms of renewables?Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
The conclusion is, ‘Go full speed ahead!’Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
Moloto interviewed Gilchrist – scroll up to listen.
